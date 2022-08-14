scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 13, 2022

Inside Track: Outfoxing BJP

Since the numbers always favoured a JD(U)-RJD tie-up and Tejashwi Yadav was willing to bury the hatchet, why did Nitish bide his time? The Bihar CM knew that the BJP is a wily enemy to cross.

Written by Coomi Kapoor
August 14, 2022 4:15:11 am
Bihar political crisis: Bihar Chief MInister Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejaswi Yadav speaks to the media after their swearing-in ceremony at Rajbhawan in Patna, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)

JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar has been smarting ever since the 2020 Assembly elections when the BJP deliberately undercut the JD(U) by encouraging Chirag Paswan to field candidates against his party. Since the numbers always favoured a JD(U)-RJD tie-up and Tejashwi Yadav was willing to bury the hatchet, why did Nitish bide his time? The Bihar CM knew that the BJP is a wily enemy to cross. As long as it remained the largest party, it was entitled to be called first to form a government by Governor Phagu Chauhan. (After the 2020 polls, the RJD emerged as the largest single party, finishing ahead of the BJP, but the BJP quickly wooed smaller parties and Independents so that it soon inched ahead of the RJD). But on June 30 this year, the tables suddenly turned — four MLAs from Owaisi’s AIMIM merged with the RJD. While some media headlines suggested that Owaisi was shell-shocked at the defections, a savvy Bihar politician hinted that Nitish had actually engineered the coup with Owaisi’s consent. With the four AIMIM MLAs joining the RJD, it became the single largest party. Nitish was emboldened, aware that the Governor had no option but to invite the RJD first.

Wrong message

Mamata Banerjee is reportedly furious with her nephew Abhishek Banerjee for instantly disassociating the TMC from former minister Partha Chatterjee and announcing his suspension from the party. Abhishek acted within a week of the embarrassing photographs of mountains of cash found by the Enforcement Directorate from the residences of Chatterjee’s friend Arpita Mukherjee. While Abhishek patted himself on the back, tweeting that unlike the BJP, the TMC acted promptly against corruption, Banerjee, a shrewd politician, had a different take. In a closed -door meeting of a few senior party members, she reportedly blasted her nephew for his childish behaviour. She pointed out that if the party turned totally against Chatterjee, he would have no option but to turn approver against them and accuse TMC leaders of being in the know of the pay-offs in the teachers’ recruitment scam. A seasoned politician would have given a non-committal reply about the law taking its course and merely removed Chatterjee as minister to demonstrate the TMC’s commitment to fighting corruption.

Also Read |Inside Track: Tough Vice President wanted

Not so friendly

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Express Sunday Story: The Bihar HandshakePremium
Express Sunday Story: The Bihar Handshake
Rushdie attack: Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over y...Premium
Rushdie attack: Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over y...
What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of a...Premium
What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of a...
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...Premium
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...

Akhilesh Yadav appears to have fallen out with his recent buddy and ally, RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary. Though the issue on which the two scions of two of UP’s most important political dynasties fought is minor, the ramifications in western UP politics could be significant. One reason that Akhilesh is peeved is that he supported Jayant’s Rajya Sabha bid on the understanding that Jayant would ask for the allotment of Akhilesh’s old Pandara Park bungalow so that the Yadav family would have a house in Delhi. But Jayant instead opted for a house on Shahjahan Road. Jayant believes that part of his Assembly alliance agreement was that the SP would support his nomination for the Rajya Sabha, but Akhilesh kept him dangling till the last moment.

Door still open?

Uddhav Thackeray, fighting to retain leadership of the Shiv Sena, requested his close lieutenant Milind Narvekar to speak to all the MLAs who have defected to Eknath Shinde’s side and ask why they had betrayed the party. Narvekar reported back that it was a gloomy picture as most of the MLAs had a long litany of complaints on the Thackerays’ style of functioning. To Narvekar’s surprise, Uddhav perceived the MLAs’ response as good news. Uddhav explained to his puzzled aide that the first sign of a possible reconciliation is open communication. That the defecting MLAs spoke so freely was a hopeful sign. If they had cut him dead, then there would have been reason to worry.

Also Read |Who needs media in New India?

Unhappy coincidence

The Congress’s black-clothes protest on August 5 was probably a bad idea. Amit Shah quickly noted that it was the anniversary of laying the foundation stone for the Ram Janambhoomi temple. Natwar Singh had an equally negative interpretation: Black shirts were the uniform of Benito Mussolini’s fascist militia.

Tough deadline

Advertisement

Former NITI Aayog chief Amitabh Kant, a Modi favourite, was the surprise choice for the much coveted post of the G-20 Sherpa. The three-member committee of Kant, former foreign secretary Harsh Shringla as coordinator and Swagat Das as security in-charge has a tough task ahead. India is to host next year’s G-20 Summit, but Pragrati Maidan, which will be the summit headquarters, looks far from complete.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 14-08-2022 at 04:15:11 am
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Akshay Kumar opens up about his citizenship, says he has a Canadian passport: 'I thought about moving there'

2

Salman Rushdie stabbed, Live Updates: Rajiv Gandhi's decision to ban 'The Satanic Verses' was justified, says Natwar Singh

3

Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 2: 1000 shows of Akshay Kumar's latest film reportedly cancelled after poor opening

4

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan’s labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop

5

When Vyjayanthimala said that her affair with Raj Kapoor was a 'publicity stunt', an angry Rishi Kapoor called her out: 'She has no right to distort facts'

Featured Stories

After the attack on Salman Rushdie, remembering Sahir Ludhianvi
After the attack on Salman Rushdie, remembering Sahir Ludhianvi
Words will win
Words will win
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...
Explained: The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and app...
Explained: The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and app...
Ban on ‘mass conversion’, 10-yr jail: Ahead of HP polls, BJP govt passes ...
Ban on ‘mass conversion’, 10-yr jail: Ahead of HP polls, BJP govt passes ...
HashtagPolitics: RSS social media display picture now national flag, Cong...
HashtagPolitics: RSS social media display picture now national flag, Cong...
A Rajasthan Royals owner slapped me 3-4 times: Ross Taylor

A Rajasthan Royals owner slapped me 3-4 times: Ross Taylor

RSS social media display picture now national flag, Cong says 'finally'
HashtagPolitics

RSS social media display picture now national flag, Cong says 'finally'

Ancient Indian symbol of swastika, & appropriation by Nazism
Explained

Ancient Indian symbol of swastika, & appropriation by Nazism

Bengaluru hockey coach helping underprivileged children dream big
Unsung Heroes

Bengaluru hockey coach helping underprivileged children dream big

‘Yes, Corbevax ups antibodies on existing vaccines but it’s no guarantee against sub-variants’

‘Yes, Corbevax ups antibodies on existing vaccines but it’s no guarantee against sub-variants’

What history remembers, misses about Dalit freedom fighters

What history remembers, misses about Dalit freedom fighters

Cricket chases the American dream

Cricket chases the American dream

Premium
Independence Day: Events that define India’s journey

Independence Day: Events that define India’s journey

Premium
Shah Faesal appointed deputy secretary in Ministry of Culture

Shah Faesal appointed deputy secretary in Ministry of Culture

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Aug 13: Latest News
Advertisement