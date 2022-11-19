Controversy over Pakistani film Joyland: A land with no joy

Arshad Khan

Joyland is an ironic title for a film that is actually about a land with no joy at all. This year, Pakistan received record-breaking rainfall that inundated one-third of the country, leaving millions homeless, with diseases such as dengue rampant and crops rotting in fields. One would think that the number one issue on the minds of Pakistanis would be the economy and social welfare. Alas, it is the young filmmaker Saim Sadiq’s debut film Joyland that seems to be taking over the news cycle these past few days. The film is suffering the wrath of homophobic, religious zealots who, just from watching the trailer, feel that the film is normalizing LGBTQIA folks and promoting a “gay agenda”.

I was at the world premiere of Joyland at the Cannes Film Festival this summer where it received the longest standing ovation I have ever experienced in an Un Certain Regard screening in all my years of visiting that festival. I knew right then that this film might win the jury prize. It is a film about desire and family dynamics in a lower middle class family living in the Gawalmandi neighbourhood of Lahore. It is a sensitive portrayal of men and women who are victims of patriarchy and stifling tradition. Sadiq weaves a tale of family dynamics, with sensitive subject matter not often depicted in South Asian films — especially not Pakistani films. There is a deep honesty in the characters that the audience related to, sometimes unwittingly.

In Cannes, I thought the film might only resonate with other South Asians. I was wrong. The cinema hall was booming with applause. The actors and film team were standing there, dumbfounded and surprised by the reception of the film; its honesty touched all. The fact is, everyone who understands the oppressive nature of patriarchy and repression of desire can empathise with it. The film features the transgender actor Alina Khan in the performance of a lifetime, as well as notable and seasoned cast members such as Sania Saeed, Sarwat Gilani and veteran filmmaker and actor Salman Peerzada. The incredible Rasti Farooq and Ali Junejo are the playful lead couple whose journey we connect with until the heartbreaking conclusion and even as we leave the cinema, forever moved after witnessing something that has always been there but never before articulated on screen so well.

The film has been to the Toronto International Film Festival, the Sydney International Film Festival, the Melbourne South Asian Film Festival, among many others. Besides the Jury Prize and Queer Palm in Cannes, the film won the prestigious Golden Pram at the Zagreb Film Festival. The film screened to packed houses at India’s Dharamshala International Film Festival where some audience members gave moving testimonials regarding the power and resonance of the film.

In any civilised nation of the world, this film would be celebrated; not in Pakistan. There the release has been derailed and the conversation has been diverted from the success and Oscar buzz of the film, into homophobic hysteria channeled against the perceived LGBTQIA agenda of the film. Comedian Shehzad Ghias Shaikh summed it up by saying that “a western fashion designer, an alleged wife beater and a failing provincial Government are leading the calls to ban a film. This cultural war is being fought for attention and cheap populism. You cannot put their hate down to anything but pure transphobia”.

In 2019, I took my autobiographical documentary film Abu to Pakistan. The distributors told me up front that my film would never pass the censor board due to the fact that it has the word “gay” in it. I didn’t bother to pursue distribution any further. In 2021, director Sarmad Khoosat’s Busan and MISAFF award-winning film Zindagi Tamasha was similarly banned due to pressure from religious outfits because the film dared to criticise the clergy.

Similarly, after significant (and heartbreaking) cuts, Joyland was finally approved by all four censor boards in Pakistan — not an easy feat. It was then edited in accordance with their wishes and made ready for release countrywide. After all, one would think that a film made by Lahoris, with the name of an amusement park in Lahore, should have no problem gracing the screens of the nation.

Every year hundreds of transgender folks are murdered in Pakistan. Those calling for a boycott do not care about the lives of LGBTQIA folks. They want to maintain a fraudulent culture of piety where people are forced underground, sexual abuse runs rampant and any conversation around sex or sexual awareness is suppressed.

A special commission was set up by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, this time consisting of representatives of the civilian and army intelligence services. Two days before hitting the cinemas, they came to the conclusion that the film should be released countrywide. However, this time the Punjab government, which is led by the PTI party (of former Prime Minister Imran Khan) upheld the ban in the province, apparently in order to spite the federal government. Prominent members of the PTI party have been vocal opponents of the film as well, which makes them and their political stance very similar to the ultra right wing Jamaat-e-Islami.

PTI flag bearer and clothing retailer Maria B is a vehement opponent of Joyland and LGBTQIA folks, baffling the artist community. “Give it a few weeks and Maria B and (preacher) Raja Zia will launch an abaya collection,” says trans-rights activist Mehrub Moiz Awan. According to researcher Hiba Sameen, most Twitter, Instagram and other social media accounts tagging #BanJoyland are bots. This leaves a big question as to who is really pressuring the government to shut the film down.

Political parties spewing vitriol have not actually watched the film. Pakistanis are not inherently homophobic, but the loudest mouths amongst them intimidate the others into silence and submission. They make it about Islam and they use the Islamic argument and of course you can’t question the word of god. Homophobia in Islam comes from the Judeo-Christian tradition and the story of Lot and Sodom and Gomorrah. It is argued by scholars that the story is about sexual abuse and statutory rape and inhospitality, rather than same sex love. Yet Pakistani society ignores all the other lessons of Sodom and Gomorrah and picks and chooses the LGBTQIA community for their religious wrath.

In many ways, Joyland is the opposite of a “gay agenda” film. It is very traditional in its treatment of the LGBTQIA characters and if those opposing it actually did end up watching the film, they may find the conclusions in their favour in the sense that only a life of punishment awaits those who may dare to step outside of accepted cultural norms.

Pakistanis are at a clear crossroads, politically, socially and religiously. In every nation, the pendulum swings from the extreme right to, sometimes, the extreme left. In Iran the war for freedom has already been ignited. With Joyland, Pakistanis seek freedom to decide for themselves what is or is not acceptable to them. Does the government care for the hundreds of people who worked on the film project and those who invested in Pakistani cinema and may consider future investment in independent voices from the county? Do the Pakistani people care about the uplift of their cinema or are they happy with the status quo and the bloodbath that is the likes of Maula Jatt and co? Perhaps it is time for Pakistanis to start the important conversation around religion and the rights of sexual minorities. It is time that religious and political groups stop using minorities to get attention for their agendas. So far, the regions where Joyland has been released have had sold out cinemas and record audience numbers. People are full of praise for the film and absolutely no one seems to be complaining of any immoral elements in the film. Let us hope a brighter future awaits Pakistani filmmakers and film goers alike, so that one day, those ferociously opposing the film may figure out the fact that if you don’t want to watch a film, just don’t buy a ticket to go see it. Don’t treat a nation of 250 million people as if they cannot make that simple decision for themselves.

The writer is a Pakistani-Canadian film director, producer and programmer