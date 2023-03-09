The Foreign Advice: Controversy over Soros remarks showed we remain an ancient culture with an adolescent-like sensitivity to the outside world

I was a student at Oxford in 1992 when George Soros first attained global fame as the investor who supposedly “broke the Bank of England” and made a billion pounds in one day of speculative trading in the currency markets. The economic disruption and distress caused by his trading tactics affected the UK for many months and years afterwards. A few years later, he applied similar tactics to the Malaysian and Thai currencies, with similar results — good for his bank balance and bad for the two economies. Therefore, pardon my sense of bemusement when I read about his expression of concern for the health of India’s institutions and its democracy. The contradictions of being a philanthropic plutocrat have seldom been more apparent.

Similar contradictions seem to also make up the heart of every great civilisation. Our own civilisation and the post-independence nation-state are no exception. The spectrum of reactions over a few remarks on our democracy by Soros is the most recent example of how we remain an ancient culture with an adolescent-like sensitivity to the outside world. One word of praise gets us swooning in delirium, and a whiff of criticism induces paroxysms of outrage and wounded pride.

The reactions to Soros’s remarks form a predictable pattern along the political divide. Those opposed to the government see him as the well-meaning fountainhead of democratic propriety and political wisdom who is vindicating all that they disapprove of and detest about the current dispensation. Those who support the government are inclined to see him as another perfidious foreigner who is meddling in our internal affairs with some ulterior motive that is part of a larger nefarious plan to undermine and destabilise India.

Despite these diametrically opposite reactions, both sides of this controversy share a disturbing lack of self-confidence in our own capacity for debate and discussion on vital issues of public importance. There’s a perpetual crying need to introduce a White Western Sage to initiate or settle the debate. Soros is merely the latest addition to a long and illustrious list of prominent persons, mostly European or North American, almost invariably Caucasian, who have, since Independence, offered unsolicited advice and insight about what they think is usually wrong, and occasionally right, about India.

This is not to suggest that we should turn a deaf ear to all commentary about India that emanates from foreign shores. At a time when India’s economy and culture have rapidly integrated with the rest of the world, following a policy of complete indifference to what the rest of the world says and thinks about us would be both unseemly and ill-advised. However, given the last three decades since the post-1991 economic liberalisation, where India is seeking to play an increasingly prominent role in a range of global challenges, it would be equally ill-advised to accept such observations without a little bit of scepticism and scrutiny. We should carefully look at not just who is saying what about India, but also why they might be saying what they are, and whether the worldview that ostensibly shapes their insights about India is also consistently reflected in their other activities on their home turf.

It is quite evident that both our fawning and frenzied responses to these mostly unsolicited pearls of wisdom are a painful reflection of our own lack of cultural and intellectual self-confidence. However, the frequency and a self-proclaimed sense of concern for India, with which such advice is dished out by these White Western Sages, is a patronising reflection of their own sense of superiority and arrogance, built on a solid foundation of ignorance and self-serving hypocrisy. It is nothing more than a form of neo-imperialism and orientalism, and both sides of our political divide — which react either positively or negatively to such advice — would do well to remember that.

On the face of it, the international order that came into existence post World War II, and the US-dominated world order that came into being post the collapse of the Communist bloc, appear to be very different. Large parts of the world that were under colonial rule in 1945 are all free countries today. The world is far more integrated today economically thanks to information technology and global transportation networks on land, sea and air. The internet and social media connect us in ways that were unimaginable only a few decades ago. Military might does not matter as much as it used to. Given the economic rise of China and the Asian Tigers, and the growing potential of India, even the economic centre of gravity has shifted towards the East.

However, as any serious scholar of history will tell you, no decisive shift of the balance of power on the global stage has taken place peacefully. It has always been accompanied by wars and other types of violent upheaval. Therefore, it would be naive on our part to assume that the rise of India in the 21st century will not be met by a certain amount of resentment and resistance by the rest of the world. In our immediate neighbourhood, this response will be expressed through overt and covert threats of military action. For other hitherto dominant countries, it will be expressed through other instruments of power.

So whether it is George Soros or any other tycoon like Elon Musk or Bill Gates, whether it is media outlets like the BBC, the New York Times and The Guardian, or whether it is prominent institutions like the IMF, the World Bank, or universities like Harvard and Oxford, we in India must pause and reflect before we respond to any kind of commentary on ourselves from these foreign quarters. It would be naive to assume that these prominent individuals and institutions, despite their well-cultivated reputation for credibility, are altruistic and impartial observers of India. Whether we hear words of praise or howls of condemnation from any of these self-proclaimed custodians of global morality and civilised values, our reactions should be more nuanced than what we have displayed thus far. We must understand their history, their DNA and their hidden biases about themselves and the rest of the world. We need to avoid knee-jerk reactions in pride or anger, and we certainly need to be less deferential and wide-eyed towards both prominent individuals and institutions of the West.

Even as the military and economic balance of power begins to shift, it is not just military might and GDP that underpins Western dominance. The countries of the West continue to play a dominant role in global financial networks through their large corporations and their control of multilateral institutions. They retain an undisputed lead in the production of intellectual capital through universities, think tanks, laboratories and NGOs and their grip on intellectual property rights. Furthermore, they occupy a predominant position in the cultural arena through their dominance of the global entertainment industry and social media platforms. As our not-always-friendly neighbours in China will be happy to tell us, any resistance to a rising India is bound to come through these more sophisticated instruments of power. On the one hand, we will be denied our rightful place as more equal partners in important multilateral institutions, we will be denied access to vital technology and financial capital, we will face relentless scrutiny and criticism and all kinds of covert and overt efforts to influence our public policies and politics. The international order is neither kind nor considerate.

The task of preserving our democracy and the institutions that safeguard it is an unending and ongoing project that is to be performed by ourselves with a clear sense of national purpose. At the same time, we must prepare ourselves to engage with all influential individuals and institutions of foreign origin on more equal and self-confident terms. The recent spat over Soros shows that as a civil society, we are a long way from reaching this level of maturity.

The writer is a serving IPS officer. Views are strictly personal