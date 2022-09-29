In controversy over remixed Falguni Pathak song, thorny questions of ownership, rights and respect

Dandiya queen Falguni Pathak’s ‘Maine payal hai chhankaayi’ is not a great song. Back in 1999, though, it hooked itself into many teenage hearts as Pathak’s finespun voice merged with a gently arpeggiating guitar to sing about the innocence of first love. The MTV generation, growing up in the era of Indi-pop, lapped it up. Here was young love driving the pop scene and turning the motors of a post-liberalisation music industry. With ‘Maine payal…’and a couple of other songs, Pathak and composer Lalit Sen delivered earworms that could stand the test of time.

It is doubtful, though, that the two factored in the possibility that a song which became a popular fixture of Pathak’s dandiya concerts and continues to remain in vogue would be remixed. Enter Tanishk Bagchi, whose name is on almost every rehashed and remixed song that has been released in the last few years.

For the recent, controversial ‘O Sajna’, Bagchi got his usual singer — Neha Kakkar — into the studio, and made her sing an auto-tuned version of ‘Maine payal…’. The song, which was released a few days before the Navratri celebration, was just in time to play the market. To many fans of the original, an auto-tuned remix of a popular song seemed not only irksome but also disrespectful. They protested, criticising Kakkar and her voice and the accompanying music video, with many, unfortunately, even body-shaming her.

But Kakkar is merely one piece of a much larger problem. As Bagchi has often said in interviews, it’s important to understand what people want. “I may be a jazz pianist or a western classical artiste, but if I try to feed these to the masses, they won’t understand, because they have not learned that. They will understand a groove, maybe, to which they can dance. We are entertainers…” It isn’t often that one sees such infantalisation and underestimation of one’s audience. And Bagchi continues with his remixes, ignoring the criticism that has come from senior artistes, including Lata Mangeshkar and A R Rahman.

Behind the mainstream music scene right now is a predatory ecosystem of producers and music labels. And under companies like T-Series, which uses Gulshan Kumar’s name as the posthumous producer of all these songs, Bagchi and other composers find new ways to generate hits. Most of the songs they choose to remix have had a heyday, their familiarity and new, slick packaging luring listeners into tuning in, thus finding streams and downloads, ruling the charts and raking in the money. In the past, Bagchi, for example, has rehashed A R Rahman’s ‘Humma Humma’ from Bombay (1995) for OK Jaanu (2017) and ‘Masakali’ from Delhi 6 for a T-Series music video. He also picked up Lata Mangeshkar’s iconic song ‘Chalte chalte’ from Pakeezah (1972), besides another popular song by Pathak, ‘Yaad piya ki’.

Remixes became prominent in the 1990s, after a slew of bad tunes in the 1980s. This is when ‘Kaanta laga’ starring Shefali Jariwala, which remixed ‘Bangle ke peeche’ from Samadhi (1972), became a hit along with many others. But here, the melodies weren’t touched much — only the presentation styles were, with some hitting the mark and others missing. What Mikey McCleary did in Shaitan (2011) many years later by recreating ‘Hawa hawaii’ (Mr India, 1987) and ‘Khoya khoya chand’ (Kala Bazar, 1960) was exemplary of what a different perspective can do for a song. He made the songs sound beautiful again. The recent slew of remixes, on the other hand, are all about merging the hook with a few odds and ends, autotune, fitting metered words into the mix and voila – you get old, funny-tasting wine in a new, shiny bottle.

Don't Miss from Express Opinion | G-20 presidency is an opportunity to position India as the voice of the Global South

It’s not a lack of creativity that drives this phenomenon. There are far too many brilliant composers and singers who continue to produce and perform great tunes. Even some of Bagchi’s original compositions show this. The issue seems to be a “lack of courage” on the part of producers to back new projects, as playback singer Sona Mohapatra points out in her recent tweet.

Advertisement

Pathak herself raised the matter of consent, saying no permission was sought before retouching the melody. The original composition was produced by Polygram, which later merged with Universal Music as Bollywood’s ascendancy spelt bad news for music companies that had once served as the launch pad for new pop artists. It is unlikely that Pathak and Sen would have had any say in the conversation between T Series and Universal. This is why Pathak does not have the rights to her songs and cannot fight a legal battle over anything that is done to them.

In another part of the country, composer Ilaiyaraja has been asserting his copyright over his own musical work and master recordings, fighting music companies in court for the same. Outside India, international popstar Taylor Swift has found a way. Since 2016, she’s taken over the mammoth task of re-recording 108 songs (six albums) that were owned by Big Machine Records. The Nashville-based company sold her songs to Ithaca Holdings which then sold them to Shamrock Holdings in 2020. She is re-recording them, asking her loyal fanbase to stream the new tracks. Swift failed to acquire the masters of her own songs — all of which she had written, composed and performed. Her attempt carries an important warning to new artists who tend not to cover all the bases while signing record deals. Because in the war of legality vs respect in the music business, the former usually has the advantage. For now, Bagchi seems to be winning.

suanshu.khurana@expressindia.com