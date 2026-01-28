Meghalaya’s emergence as one of the hubs of AI development represents a significant milestone in India’s technological transformation. By leveraging abundant clean energy, dedicated data centres and proactive state policies, Meghalaya is fast attracting AI research, start-ups and digital skilling initiatives. This not only diversifies India’s tech map beyond traditional metros but also showcases how smaller states can drive inclusive, innovation-led growth.

The Regional AI Impact Conference, held in December 2025, brought together over a thousand participants in Shillong. It signalled how state-level innovation, when aligned with central government support, can create a replicable model for inclusive AI development across the nation.

Leveraging data-driven governance systems, Meghalaya has reduced its maternal mortality rate by nearly 50 per cent, a metric that showcases AI’s capacity to save lives when deployed thoughtfully in public health systems. The state is implementing an Internet of Things sensor network across 70,000 water springs to gather real-time data for improved water resource management and conservation planning.

The state government has articulated a bold vision to position Meghalaya as the IT skill capital of eastern India through initiatives including the expansion of the Shillong Tech Park, upcoming data and AI labs, and an AI centre of excellence. The state is also exploring robotics and AI applications in agriculture, drawing on cutting-edge farming models observed in Japan, while simultaneously integrating local languages into AI-powered applications.

Meghalaya’s commitment attracted immediate central government support, reflecting how regional excellence can shape national resource allocation. During the December conference, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that Meghalaya would receive three additional data and AI labs. This expansion is part of a much larger national initiative. The goal is to train approximately 1 million people in AI skills. At its core, the IndiaAI Mission provides the strategic foundation for India’s AI ecosystem, structured around seven integrated pillars that democratise access and foster technological sovereignty: IndiaAI Compute, which offers subsidised access to 38,000 GPUs; the IndiaAI Datasets Platform, hosting over 3,800 datasets for developers; IndiaAI FutureSkills, powering large-scale AI education programmes; the IndiaAI Innovation Centre, building indigenous foundational models; IndiaAI Startup Financing, supporting deep-tech ventures; and IndiaAI Applications Development, funding about 30 AI solutions in healthcare and agriculture.

The central government is implementing AI-focused initiatives across the Northeast. The Union Minister for Skill Development emphasised that embedded apprenticeship programmes are being rolled out through universities. The National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme has been reformed to double stipend support for apprentices from the Northeast, addressing a critical issue: Historically, talented youth from the region had to migrate to major urban centres for quality employment.

Modules for AI readiness have been developed for students in classes VI through XII, with rollout expected soon. Additionally, the government is preparing online assessments, courses, and certification programmes to make AI education accessible to young people throughout the Northeast.

The conference in Meghalaya served as a key preparatory platform for the India AI Impact Summit scheduled between February 16 and 20 in New Delhi. The summit aims to establish India as a global leader in responsible, people-centric AI, with a strong focus on applications across healthcare, agriculture, education, and climate sectors.

As India prepares for the AI Impact Summit and the larger vision of democratising AI across the nation, the Meghalaya model offers a template: Ground-up innovation, supported by national-level resources and vision, can transform technology development from a centralised privilege into a decentralised opportunity.

The writer is Chief Minister, Meghalaya