Sharad Pawar and Bhupinder Hooda should inspire Congress, also lead it beyond the dynasty

In practically being written off across the country and suddenly being resurrected in the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections, what the Congress and its allies have achieved is nothing short of spectacular. Although they haven’t been able to form governments in both the states, in Maharashtra, it spoiled BJP’s party by restricting it to be a partner of a highly demanding Shiv Sena, while in Haryana it pushed the party into the hands of opportunistic independents.

Advertising

In both the states, BJP’s numbers have substantially reduced and hence alliance management will be a headache in the coming months and years.

These election results must be a late wake-up call for the Congress that seemed to have given up without a fight after its decimation in the recent Parliament elections. The grand old party of India, which ruled the country almost all these years since independence on the weight of the names of the Who’s Who of India’s nation-building, had simply begun to melt away. A return appeared almost impossible when its party organisation also began to collapse with turncoats jumping the ship before it sank and investigating agencies tapping into those handful of leaders who still retained some firepower. But Maharashtra and Haryana showed that it’s not over until it’s over. Sharad Pawar and Bhupinder Singh Hooda must inspire the Congress, not the Gandhi family, but the entire Congress infrastructure and its ecosystem.

Since Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination in 1991, what ailed the Congress has been its inherent lack of internal democracy that fostered alternative leadership. All processes of the party organisation were role-plays meant to sustain or feed off the Nehru dynasty that worked till the lineage lasted.

Advertising

Although the six-year-long leadership-interregnum during Narasimha Rao and Sitaram Kesri ended when Sonia Gandhi suddenly came out of nowhere and took over the party in 1997, the Congress was never restored to anywhere close to its past strength during the 19 years of her control. In fact, her paratrooper-entry killed a nascent democratic process that had begun to brew in the party and excised a possible leadership alternative that could have taken the Congress forward.

Obviously what she wanted was to retain the control of the party within the family when Narasimha Rao refused to show any loyalty to her. She did try her best to revive its prospects, but an outsider, that too a non-Indian, had her limitations. When she handed over the reins to Rahul Gandhi in 2017, what remained of the Congress was just a rump. Right under her nose, the BJP was growing into a behemoth and she either didn’t realise what was happening or didn’t have the wherewithal to handle it. And when Rahul was handed down the leadership, he was up against the 1970s style politics of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah that the Congress had long forgotten.

The successes of the fearless old war horses Pawar and Hooda provide clear clues to the Congress as to how to begin the reversal of its fortunes. Both are regional satraps and are in control of their party organisations in the state. They still have old style political instincts and resources that are required to take on a disproportionally more powerful BJP. Wherever the leaders have the same attitude, whether it is in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala or Delhi, the resistance to the BJP and its allies have been tough and convincing.

These are regional stories of success that have nothing to do with the national leadership of the Congress and this is what the Congress leadership should foster. Let the regional leaders with killer instinct take control of the party and let their individual stories make the national story of the Congress and not the other way around. The central leadership, on its part, could at best be a facilitator and a warehouse of backup ammunition. The idea of the High Command, which essentially means Sonia Gandhi and her mostly ineffectual cronies, must be disbanded.

The biggest damage that Sonia Gandhi has done to the Congress is in fostering cronyism and de-democratisation of the party that saw the exit of regional and grassroots leaders such as Sharad Pawar and Mamta Banerjee resulting in the loss of two of its major regional strongholds. Had both Pawar and Banerjee stayed back, both the regional and national stories of the Congress would have been different. In fact, they could have inspired other regional leaders and probably prevented the current meltdown. The defection of leaders of the Congress and its allies to BJP in various parts of the country hasn’t been only because of opportunism, but also because of lack of faith in leadership. Wherever there are strong regional leaders, such out-migration has been curtailed.

Even at this late stage, Sonia Gandhi doesn’t seem to be completely sincere about the future of the Congress when it clashes with her family interests. Her taking back the control of the party, when Rahul Gandhi deserted the battlefront, after apparently stage-managing the nomination of weak alternatives; her weak choices of the opposition leader in the Parliament and also in key positions of party betray her selfishness. 1997 was the first opportunity to save the Congress; although the situation is much worse now, this probably is the last.

If the Congress central leadership thinks that it can come back when people get tired of the BJP, it’s mistaken. Tamil Nadu is a remarkable example of how a strong traditional ruling party could be irreversibly edged out. The Congress ruled the state back-to-back for about three decades since 1937, but blind reliance on the central leadership and its policies that failed to see the regional aspirations of people, and its inability to act as a regional stakeholder led to the rise of Dravidian counter-movement and ultimately its demise. Its policies led to the formation of the DMK that came to power in 1967. Ever since then, the Congress has been a marginal player – an alliance partner with about 10 per cent vote-share that never rises. The party that once had doyens such as Kamaraj and GK Moopanar now have no recognisable leaders.

The fate of the Congress at the national level, except regional blips such as Punjab, Karnataka and Kerala, looked so similar with its future appearing even bleaker when the BJP was trying to sniff out whatever fighting spirit was left in some leaders. But Pawar, whose rain-drenched marathon speech has become a legend of sorts in contemporary politics, and Hooda have reminded the Congress and Sonia Gandhi that there’s still room for hope. Columnist Ramachandra Guha is of the opinion that Sonia Gandhi and her family must retire from politics, but probably a practical way would be that they should single-mindedly work towards a transitional leadership and a fast-tracked democratisation process.

Rahul Gandhi could still continue to be one of the conscience keepers of the party and charismatic pan Indian faces. He has all the ideological moorings of the late-1960s Indira Gandhi and her commitment to socialism and equality (His ideas on development resemble Mrs. Gandhi’s famous speech at the 72nd session at Faridabad in1969). Unfortunately, given the present state of politics in India, he sounds a lot like a European social democrat than an Indian realpolitiker. Therefore, it’s not surprising that he hasn’t been able to create an impact. That’s the nature of the beast.

Although too refined for Indian politics, Rahul Gandhi could still be an inspiring presence for the Congress across the country, not on the entitlement of a dynast, but on his own merit.