Suhas Palshikar writes | Congress after Raipur: A stagnant Congress has moved a little, but not enough

In 1989 the Congress party lost the tag of being a “dominant” party. Since then, it has not figured out how to remain competitive in a multi-party, federal polity. As the next Lok Sabha elections stare the party in the eye, it continues to face the same challenges that have haunted it over the past three decades and more. While the usual compulsions and hang-ups ensured that the party treaded extremely cautiously on most matters at its Raipur session recently, it at least seemed that the stagnant party moved a little in its journey from Udaipur to Raipur.

While Congress reneged on its Udaipur promise of holding elections to party positions, there were at least three small achievements for the party. First, between Udaipur and Raipur, though individuals kept leaving the party, Congress could avoid a major split or exodus. Two, it now had a president elected through a contest after a long gap and that too from outside the Gandhi family. Three, and potentially most significantly, the party resolved to have half the CWC seats filled from marginalised sections and the youth. One suspects that in order to improve its electoral fortunes, the party may have to do a lot more than this.

In view of the challenge of 2024, the party needed to act more earnestly on two fronts: Organisational consolidation and immediate political action for mobilisation. This did not happen at Raipur. The dilemmas the party faces on both these fronts are not new and this writer listed them five years ago (‘Letter from Rahul Gandhi’, Economic and Political Weekly, February 18, 2018).

The essence of the Udaipur chintan shivir was the democratisation of the functioning of the party. This is neither for merely moral purposes nor only to silence critics. The objective is to revitalise the organisation. But at Raipur, the party baulked at elections for CWC membership. Such elections could have helped ensure that the members would truly have a base in the grassroots of the party; it would also have helped in its greater federalisation. As it is, the party is short of mass leaders. It badly needs leaders who have the support of not only their own factions or state units but also the ability to reach out to other states and other parties. Having elected the party president, giving him the power to nominate CWC members neutralises the limited representativeness achieved through his election. The party could easily have found a more collective way to make the nominations to ensure that the spirit of representative authority was maintained at least minimally. Kharge might informally engage in consultations and might also end up doing the balancing act but that is beside the point. The issue was to ensure a churn in the party, a brainstorming among its top leaders and an ability to bring together competing leaders with many ambitions and then to mediate among them.

Just like elections, the idea of “one family-one post” was also quietly buried. While media wisdom attributes this to the wish to protect the Gandhi family, this has more to do with the entrenched interests of many families that control local party units. The term “dynastic politics” is often narrowly understood in terms of the top leadership of parties. In reality, this is more about the way local politics is conducted and thwarts the entry of young activists into competitive politics. Therefore, a departure from the Udaipur resolve only shows the hold of powerful families over Congress and its power structures. This will be a crucial bottleneck in any organisational rejuvenation. Kharge, 80, with a politician son, has the historic opportunity to preside over the liquidation of both gerontocracy and family-based politics by not merely making CWC nominations but also forcing an organisational change by bringing in new faces in every state to build the party and take on the BJP.

The Raipur session turned out to be tame also because of the inability to chart out a clear path of political action beyond big speeches, harsh criticisms and pious hopes. It could have indicated a direction in the matter of forging alliances and action programmes for local units. Through the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi had made sure that a broader social and political coalition could be possible. That was a template for a more concrete and yet humble statement on a non-BJP coalition. But it appears that both Rahul and the party are yet to hit the right formula of coalition-making in the face of a ruthless competitor. On the one hand, the old hang-up that Congress is a larger and all-India party still dominates their thinking. On the other hand, the naïve plan of an all-India front seems to limit the imagination of the party.

While Congress continues to hold second position, if not first, in many states, its record against the BJP in straight fights is dismal. In view of that, the party should be prepared to be more modest in its dealings with other Opposition parties. Similarly, Congress should know that alliances will have to happen at state level. Right now, the party has forged an alliance with CPM in Tripura even while being in tough competition with it in Kerala. That flexibility needed to reflect in its formal approach to coalition-making.

Another legacy of the Bharat Jodo Yatra was to connect to the common citizen through direct contact and to move beyond social media posts and press statements. How is the party going to awaken the masses on questions of crony capitalism and communalism? This question remained unaddressed at the session. On religion-based communalism, the Congress worker is clueless and apathetic. Criticising the BJP on this count is easy but making sure that the average Hindu is convinced that being anti-Muslim is not necessary for being a good Hindu or a good nationalist is a difficult task and only house-to-house contact by trained workers may help retrieve the cherished claim of inclusivity and co-existence. But it seems that many leaders of the party themselves believe that showing off religious credentials is enough to compete with BJP.

Was Raipur, then, a complete failure? Perhaps not. An unspoken factor dominating the session was the new stature of Rahul Gandhi whom the party old guard will now have to take more seriously. Whether Rahul can take the party with him on many issues remains to be seen. He is emerging as a thinking politician. But he also needs to take the burden of giving an action programme to workers. Much would depend upon how he realises the urgency of this task.

The writer, based at Pune, taught political science and is chief editor of Studies in Indian Politics