Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Bharat Jodo Yatra: A bold move by Congress, but why it may not be enough

A much-needed on-ground campaign is a massive step for the Congress Party. But to have any chance of competing with the BJP, it needs to learn from it

A much-needed on-ground campaign is a massive step for the Congress Party. But to have any chance of competing with the BJP, it needs to go beyond the padayatra with party members and look for linkages with the common masses. (Twitter/Congress)

The ‘Mehangai Par Halla Bolo Rally’ in Delhi on September 4 was the soft launch for the Congress Party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi. On September 7, after a long time, the INC started a massive attempt to form an on-ground connection with the people of India. For many, this is a welcome move; a signal that the party can come out of its shell and address issues that affect the people of India, and not just protest in support of its leadership, as in the National Herald case.

With this Yatra, Congress is focused on building a strong campaign around Rahul Gandhi by touching on major national issues. The attempt is clearly to create a pan-India appeal for Rahul ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The Yatra is a bold move — perhaps an indication that the party finally dares to pitch the “Rahul vs Modi” battle to the people.

Congress is also trying to align itself with more popular concerns to challenge the narrative dominance of the BJP. And while the Yatra may help the party to an extent, especially to reach out to people and create a buzz among the masses, it is yet to match the BJP on many fronts. One of them is working on macro campaigns with a focus on micro-political elements.

Winning elections is not merely an emotional but a mathematical and scientific process. Good intentions are not enough. The BJP has cracked the formula of winning elections in India. It has well-oiled electioneering machinery: Starting with faces that have mass appeal at the senior-most level to enabling mechanisms of connecting with the most distant voters at the grassroots. Over time, the BJP has adopted a method that has helped the party dominate Indian politics. To truly challenge the BJP, Congress must understand and adopt some of the elements of this methodology.

First, the BJP was among the first political parties to understand the reach and power of social media. It invested both time and money platforms to have the upper hand. It has been ahead in mastering the utilisation of all SM platforms, an effective army of SM volunteers, onboarding of influencers and automation tools (for trending topics, etc.) at a time when the other political parties are still at the stage of merely having SM handles. Additionally, the BJP is “micro-targeting” using WhatsApp networks at the booth and community level.

Second, dissent, intra-party conflict and rebellion are common in Indian politics. Anything of this sort is yet to happen with the BJP. Strong leadership at the central level and a quick redressal mechanism help party unity. Also, the BJP has utilised power to accommodate party members by offering various posts and responsibilities. It has also managed to entice defectors from other parties, such as Jyotiradityanath Scindia, who was eventually given a ministerial position.

Third, the BJP has been winning state elections and is in government in more than 15 states. Even with an increased geographical spread, the party has been successful in taking strategic diversions from its narrative at the national level. It has been successful in the creation of micro, state-based narratives for assembly elections: In the Uttar Pradesh elections, it focused more on providing non-corrupt governance and law and order under Yogi Adityanath while in Uttarakhand, it focused on aspects of religious tourism, army welfare and national security.

Fourth, the BJP has initiated campaigns that principally revolved around reforming the perception and behaviour of the voter and rejuvenating the cadre simultaneously. The campaign is one element in politics which impacts the party in terms of making voters and the cadre feel more involved.

Creating a cadre is seen by many as the hardest task but a more difficult one is to hold on to them. Over the years, BJP has mastered not only the art of creating a gigantic cadre but also ensuring that they are engaged with regular campaigns — on the ground or digitally.

A much-needed on-ground campaign is a massive step for the Congress Party. But to have any chance of competing with the BJP, it needs to go beyond the padayatra with party members and look for linkages with the common masses. If it can replicate and adapt some of the BJP’s successful operations before the 2024 election, it can be truly competitive in the polls.

Raina is a Delhi-based independent researcher and has worked on political campaigns in Punjab, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar. Pandey is a political researcher. Views are personal

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 12:56:26 pm
