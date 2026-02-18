Why does confusion become economically costly so quickly? Because it behaves like a shadow tariff. It shows up as deferred shipments, paused capex, cautious inventory behaviour, delayed hedging decisions, and an added risk premium on compliance and regulatory exposure.

The costliest tariff right now is confusion. In the published US-India Joint Statement, the two sides say they have reached a framework for an Interim Agreement, while reaffirming a pathway toward a broader Bilateral Trade Agreement that would be built out over time. The Statement also specifies a reciprocal tariff rate of 18 per cent on originating goods from India at this stage and notes that broader tariff reductions are tied to the successful conclusion of the Interim Agreement. This is an important distinction suggesting a politically announced staging mechanism rather than a fully concluded, legally consolidated FTA with final schedules, binding annexes, and settled dispute disciplines.

Now, trade under Trump is not primarily presented as technocratic harmonisation; it is used as a bargaining tool and a form of leverage. That approach rewards strong claims at the announcement stage, but it also raises the domestic cost of later recalibration, especially when early interpretations run ahead of what negotiators can lock in. India’s best response, therefore, is neither rhetorical escalation nor defensive ambiguity. It is disciplined sequencing: Defining stages with credible boundaries, specifying what is out of scope for Stage 1, and signalling the domestic process and institutional steps that would govern Stage 2.