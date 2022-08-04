scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Commonwealth Games 2022: A window into a brighter future for sports and the world

Off the field, as much as on, Commonwealth Games 2022 will be a benchmark for future sporting events. They are the greenest games ever — the first ever carbon-neutral CWG — and also the most inclusive, with eight fully integrated para events and more medals on offer for women than for men

Written by Jan Thompson |
Updated: August 4, 2022 4:13:14 am
Birmingham Commonwealth Games, Commonwealth Games 2022, PV Sindhu, Neeraj Chopra, Delhi Sports University, Indian express, Opinion, Editorial, Current AffairsThey are the greenest games ever — the first ever carbon-neutral Commonwealth Games — and also the most inclusive, with eight fully integrated para events, more than at any other Commonwealth Games. (Twitter/Olympic Khel)

The sporting event of the year has begun in style, with Birmingham rolling out the red carpet for the 2022 Commonwealth Games. It comes 20 years after the UK last hosted the Games in Manchester, and on the 10th anniversary of the 2012 London Olympics. We have already seen some of the best athletes in action, and will see thousands more in the coming days. An estimated audience of 1.5 billion is expected to tune in from around the world.

The opening ceremony was a tribute to the city of Birmingham, showcasing its diversity, unity and culture. It had something for everyone, from William Shakespeare to Black Sabbath. Not many cities can claim to be home to such a diverse group of cultural icons.

Sadly we shall miss out on seeing Indian icon and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, out of action with an injury, but the Indian contingent is not short of star power with the likes of shuttler P V Sindhu, star wrestler Bajrang Punia, boxer Lovlina Borgohain and the Harmanpreet Kaur-led women’s cricket team.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One Chin...Premium
UPSC Key-August 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One Chin...
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...Premium
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...Premium
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu made new friends after winning her gold medal, as images of her performing a full split with a six-year old English fan went viral — all helping to show why the Commonwealth Games are also called the “friendly games”. The story of Sanket Sargar, India’s first medallist at the Games, will inspire the next generation of athletes from around the country. And the historic gold medal won by the women’s lawn bowls team could well lead to more people picking up bowls rather than bats.

Off the field too, these Games will be a benchmark for future sporting events. They are the greenest games ever — the first ever carbon-neutral Commonwealth Games —and also the most inclusive, with eight fully integrated para events, more than at any other Commonwealth Games. It is also the first major multi-sport event with more medals on offer for women than for men. And in terms of its development, it is the fastest modern Commonwealth Games ever, having been put together in four and half years rather than the usual seven, despite the challenges of the pandemic.

The West Midlands region is one of the most diverse regions in the UK, home to over 190 nationalities. So Birmingham 2022 will feel like a “home game” for every nation competing. Some 6,500 athletes and officials are attending the event, including a 322-strong contingent from India. Birmingham’s large Indian-origin population will undoubtedly ensure that the Indian visitors feel at home. And, of course, the Queen’s Baton Relay has travelled around the Commonwealth, via New Delhi, Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar, before finally arriving in Birmingham for the opening ceremony.

Best of Explained
Click here for more

The UK is partnering with India to develop world-class infrastructure and sporting facilities. Last month, a memorandum of understanding was signed between Delhi Sports University (DSU) and the University of East London (UEL) to exchange knowledge, research, teachers and students. As Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, this will provide a pathway for both countries to work together in advancing sport and providing an environment of excellence to support sportspeople in their journeys.

The Games are accompanied by a cultural festival and a significant business and tourism programme. The UK government is also hosting a delegation of Indian sports industry leaders, who are meeting their counterparts in the UK to discuss the latest innovations in the industry. The UK has expertise in the design, reuse and adaptation of venues, as well as in widening access to sport and supporting social and economic legacy. This capability has been used on major projects such as the 2012 London Olympics, the Pan American Games in 2019 and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Excitement for the Games is palpable, with 1.2 million tickets sold by mid-July. The organising committee has created 41,000 Games-time roles, including some 14,000 volunteers, to deliver a smooth experience for athletes, officials and spectators.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

From the iconic Edgbaston cricket ground to the newly built Sandwell aquatics centre, the action is taking place in cutting-edge venues, which will leave a lasting legacy for the local population. The aquatics centre, built from scratch, will be transformed into a state-of-the-art sports and wellbeing centre for local residents to use for years to come.

The Games are a celebration of sporting success as well as our Commonwealth connections, allowing us to come together to celebrate our shared commitment to democracy, peace and prosperity. It is indeed an honour to welcome athletes and fans from India and across the Commonwealth. But at the British High Commission we will certainly be cheering for India!

The writer is the Deputy British High Commissioner to India

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 04:10:09 am
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Kangana Ranaut accuses Aamir Khan of masterminding negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha: 'A Hollywood remake would not have worked anyway'

2

Day after raids at Herald House, Young Indian office sealed by ED

3

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

4

Cannot evict people with bulldozer at doorstep without notice: Delhi HC

5

SC's PMLA ruling: 17 Oppn parties term order 'dangerous', seek review

Featured Stories

August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
Pelosi queers pitch
Pelosi queers pitch
An Expert Explains: Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the In...
An Expert Explains: Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the In...
India's trade deficit surges to over $31 bn – what is trade deficit, is i...
India's trade deficit surges to over $31 bn – what is trade deficit, is i...
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle
Rahul watching, sparring Karnataka Congress leaders turn up for birthday ...
Rahul watching, sparring Karnataka Congress leaders turn up for birthday ...
Women's cricket: India vs Barbados
CWG 2022 LIVE

Women's cricket: India vs Barbados

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari fined for violating traffic rules during rally

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari fined for violating traffic rules during rally

CJI's office gets communication from Centre urging him to recommend successor

CJI's office gets communication from Centre urging him to recommend successor

Aamir Khan says he regrets not spending much time with Ira, Junaid in the early years: ‘I’m a changed person now’

Aamir Khan says he regrets not spending much time with Ira, Junaid in the early years: ‘I’m a changed person now’

Tulika Maan's judo silver result of sacrifice of single mom Delhi Police ASI
CWG 2022

Tulika Maan's judo silver result of sacrifice of single mom Delhi Police ASI

Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’

Premium
OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

A brown knight in a veshti, here’s how Chess Olympiad’s mascot ‘Thambi’ was created

A brown knight in a veshti, here’s how Chess Olympiad’s mascot ‘Thambi’ was created

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India
Explained

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India

Premium
‘A dream come true’: Mother-daughter duo fly plane together

‘A dream come true’: Mother-daughter duo fly plane together

Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Laal Singh Chaddha

Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film

Latest News 

Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement