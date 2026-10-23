In the last four years, powerful leaderships in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal have collapsed. They appeared secure until public anger overwhelmed their defences. Protests that had been building for months suddenly became an irresistible force. The common thread was not merely intelligence failure. It was a failure of political judgement: Leaders became so insulated from reality that they mistook the absence of visible resistance for public consent.

The Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) rise in India offers an intriguing parallel. What began as online satire following controversial remarks comparing unemployed youth to cockroaches became a rallying point for anger over unemployment and the NEET-UG examination controversy. Unlike the Navnirman Andolan of 1973-74, which spread through campuses, pamphlets and street protests in Gujarat, the CJP built an audience online before taking its agitation to the streets. The Navnirman Yuvak Samiti brought together student leaders such as Manishi Jani and Anupam Mankad. Narendra Modi, then an RSS organiser, served as general secretary of the Gujarat Lok Sangharsh Samiti, which worked alongside the Navnirman protesters. The movement forced Gujarat chief minister Chimanbhai Patel to resign and contributed to the wider anti-Emergency political mobilisation associated with Jayaprakash Narayan. Although the two movements emerged in different political contexts, the CJP appears to be a political echo of that mobilisation.