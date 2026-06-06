Abhijit Dipke is no Arvind Kejriwal, and the Cockroach movement is no Anna Movement. The phenomenon known as Cockroach Janata Party seems to have run out of steam before it could take off. The so-called assembly of cockroaches at Jantar Mantar on June 6 created a lot of buzz, but the event hasn’t had the impact many would have wanted. There is little chance that CJP will shake the Modi government as the Anna Movement shook the Manmohan Singh government 14 years ago.

There is no doubt that CJP created a sensation in today’s social media age and global connectedness when its Instagram account attracted more than 2 crore followers in five days. This attracted many conspiracy theories, from the local to the global. The corridors of power were abuzz with speculation, albeit in hushed tones, that a foreign hand was out to destabilise the government. Equally forcefully, it was argued that the CJP phenomenon had been created to kill the opposition campaign against the government, as people are upset and angry due to many issues like paper leaks and a brewing economic crisis. I was certain that it was neither; the cockroach movement should be viewed only as a manifestation of the rising anxiety among the youth and an indication of the disruption that might lead to social conflict if the Modi government does not take corrective measures. I was sure that it wouldn’t be a repeat of 2011, with the same history-making momentum.