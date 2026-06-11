Do you have a niggling suspicion of “Western” medicine? It’s understandable. As a mind-boggling number of Indians will queue up to tell you, such foreign concoctions are drastic measures. For routine ailments, indigenous remedies, or a naturalised citizen like homeopathy, will suffice. Quite apart from whether this advice works in specific cases, it does something else: It dethrones “Western” medicine from its position of privilege — as doctors often emphasise, there’s no such thing as “Western” medicine, only modern medicine — and casts it into a swamp of relativism. It calls into question the objective primacy of modern science, the foundation on which modern medicine is built. As ChatGPT would say, it’s not just medical; it’s epistemic — relating to knowledge itself.

As a debate on Indian Knowledge Systems unfolds in these pages, it’s important to emphasise that, as the name signals, this is also about building an epistemic paradigm. If it were simply about understanding the intellectual traditions of the past as part of the study of history, it would be called Indian Intellectual History and would be contextualised by other, more materialist, types of history. If it were simply about documenting living oral and folk traditions, that would be part of an entirely different field. Drawing on traditional practices to create sustainable architecture is a third, separate area. All these are entirely laudable and uncontroversial aims, and the research ought to be strongly supported and conducted to global standards of scholarly rigour. The Brahmanical nature of many Sanskrit texts is no reason not to study them; rather, anti-caste scholars should study the Dharmashastras precisely because they were Brahmanical and provided the jurisprudential scaffolding of the pre-modern caste system.