In the winter of 2018, during my basic training at the State Police Academy in Moradabad, a classroom discussion shifted from state laws to what was described as “unbecoming conduct” for a police officer. It was understandable that officers should maintain decorum in uniform and in public-facing situations. Our trainer Sub Inspector, however, took this idea to an extreme. He remarked that an IPS officer should never be seen eating gol gappe and narrated how he had once discreetly sent a woman IPS officer to a beauty parlour in civil clothes because it was considered inappropriate for an officer to be seen there. As someone who had just joined the police force, the rigidity of this view felt unsettling. While restraint in uniform makes sense, it raises a larger question: Should such expectations extend to an officer’s personal time, even when one is off duty and behaving with dignity?

The message was clear. Public servants are expected to live by a different set of social rules, ones that apply not only while on duty but also in their personal lives.