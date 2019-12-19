States stand up

Citizenship is a Central subject and, legally speaking, the states may have limited room for manoeuvre when it comes to determining who is a citizen and who is not, or in implementing a law on the matter framed by the Centre. Citizenship is a Central subject and, legally speaking, the states may have limited room for manoeuvre when it comes to determining who is a citizen and who is not, or in implementing a law on the matter framed by the Centre.

Citizenship is a Central subject and, legally speaking, the states may have limited room for manoeuvre when it comes to determining who is a citizen and who is not, or in implementing a law on the matter framed by the Centre. And yet, when duly elected chief ministers stand up and oppose a central law, when they pledge resistance to it in their states, they make a political and symbolic point that the Centre in a federal democracy would be unwise to ignore or attempt to ride roughshod over. This is what is happening on the new citizenship law that the Narendra Modi government has pushed through both Houses of Parliament on the strength of its numbers and the National Register of Citizens that it says it will extend nation-wide. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is the latest to join a line-up of non-BJP CMs who have come out in opposition either to the NRC or CAB or both. Patnaik’s party, the BJD, voted for the CAB in Parliament but now says no to the NRC, making a distinction between a law that gives citizenship to foreigners on a religious basis and a register that threatens to unsettle India’s own minorities and the poor. That distinction may not be a tidy one, the law and the register may be, as Mamata Banerjee puts it, “two sides of the same lollipop” being waved by the BJP to effect and entrench Hindu consolidation. But in Bihar, Nitish Kumar has made the same separation to become the first BJP ally to distance himself from the NDA government in the name of the NRC. And so far, the Modi government is turning a deaf ear to the voices of the chief ministers.

Be it CM Banerjee in Bengal, Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, Amarinder Singh in Punjab, Pinarayi Vijayan in Kerala, Bhupesh Baghel in Chhattisgarh, or Nitish Kumar and Naveen Patnaik in Bihar and Odisha respectively, the objections to the NRC-CAB seem two-fold. One, these chief ministers are pointing to the lack of consultation, the go-by to norms of negotiation and consensus-building, by a Centre drunk on an electoral majority, on vital issues that affect the country. The principle of “cooperative federalism” the Modi government swore by is being conspicuously flouted over and over again. And two, despite all its slogans of “sabka saath… sabka vishwas”, the NRC and the CAB, and the two together, are furthering an unabashedly majoritarian project that rubs in a message of second-class citizenship to India’s largest minority. While, singly, the CAB may have the fig leaf of addressing persecuted minorities in other countries, together with the NRC process that demands documents and certificates of belonging or else, it underlines the same signal to Muslims that ill behoves a plural democracy.

The push-back by the chief ministers is important, and the Centre must respond to it. In times when checks on power are conspicuously feeble and countervailing institutions seem unable or unwilling to rise to their mandate, the CMs’ voices are also a valuable reminder — that India’s largeness and its diverse locales are not its weakness, but its strength, and a reason to hope.

