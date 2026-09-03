A global dialogue is needed on gradually rebalancing the Chinese economy in partnership with the US and other major economies.(Illustration by CR Sasikumar/File)

The world bemoans Chinese overcapacity as a global structural challenge. China is, after all, the world’s largest trade-surplus economy, with a value of $1.2 trillion, and accounts for roughly 30 per cent of global manufacturing output. Its rise in global manufacturing is largely driven by government subsidies and a state-directed financial system that provides cheap credit. State-backed industrial subsidies have enabled Chinese firms to expand without being concerned about profits and returns vis-à-vis their international competitors. The consequence is a self-defeating race to the bottom, with razor-thin or negative margins as Chinese firms engage in zero-sum price wars at home and abroad to expand market share.

China’s rise has created a form of “absolute advantage” in manufacturing. Its success reflects not only low-cost production but also scale, supplier networks, infrastructure, technological capabilities, and state-supported industrial ecosystems. This allows it to manufacture goods ranging from textiles and machinery to electronics, solar PV, batteries, and EVs at competitive prices. This has far-reaching implications.