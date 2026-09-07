For five days in August, China staged the most expensive blooper reel in industrial history and called it the 11th World Robot Conference. More than 300 companies showcased 3,000-plus products along an outdoor street where apron-clad humanoid robots prepped fast foods, cotton candy and coffee orders for attendees. That 90 per cent of these showcases were Chinese, when only a decade ago Japan was considered the global leader in robotics, has triggered the usual insecurity of the West. Another “race” that China is winning, they will tell you, as they solemnly file this as “a frontier of US-China rivalry”, with the sincerity of someone so deep in thought that you don’t stop to question what the victory markers in this race even are.

To be fair, there indeed was a race: A 100-m sprint where a robot first beat Usain Bolt’s record, didn’t stop at the finish line, crashed into a padded wall at full speed and needed to be carried off by handlers. And in the boxing ring, most robots heroically landed a swing several inches off their target. One machine raised its leg to kick and fell over first. The conference also featured robots dancing, performing tai chi, playing table tennis, tug of war, floor gymnastics, and all three soccer formats. All this while a deluge of state support and subsidies lures several players into the sector, artificially raising competition as they chip away at each other’s market shares.