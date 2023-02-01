Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel writes: Union Budget 2023 is a bag of deceptions

Being the last full budget of the current BJP led-government, people had high expectations but Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman dashed all such hopes. The Union Budget 2023-24 turned out to be nothing but a bag of deceptions. It is a ruthless budget, with no announcements or benefits for the youth, farmers, labourers, women, Scheduled Tribes and the poor.

The budget fails to address measures to check inflation and generate employment — these were the need of the hour. It has been prepared keeping an eye on the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. The finance minister’s claim of understanding the pressure on the middle class turned out to be a political gimmick, as no immediate and concrete measures were announced to provide relief from the rise in prices.

The common citizen, who is reeling under price rise, was hopeful that the government would put forth some measures to help them keep more money in their hands by reducing GST on essential items and providing some necessary sops. But the real problem remained untouched. The government just played around with big figures and tried to appease people with attractive names for schemes. The budget lacked focus on issues like the impact of the global slowdown on economic growth and attaining improved health and educational outcomes.

Even the government’s much-applauded move of changing the tax slabs and increasing the income tax rebate to Rs 7 lakh in the new tax regime is a blow for the salaried class as there is no provision of exemption under 80 C in it. It only discourages the savings required for the social security of an individual in the long run. The decision will dent the insurance sector as well, affecting the jobs of insurance agents. The highest tax slab has been reduced, giving direct benefits to a few top political influencers.

The budget does not address the rapidly rising unemployment rate. The allocation for MGNREGA, a key factor in stimulating the economy of the state as well as the country, has come down by 33 per cent, proving that the budget is anti-poor.

The central government paid no heed to the states’ concerns and demands. Chhattisgarh’s demand for the release of GST compensation, central excise dues and the transfer of coal royalties fell on deaf ears. The coal royalty rate was also not increased this year. It was last increased in 2014. No new trains, as demanded, were given to Ambikapur, Jagdalpur and Surguja.

The government had promised to double the income of farmers by 2022, housing was to be available to every poor person, and the unemployed were to get 60 lakh jobs. The finance minister should tell us how many of the promises made by the government in the last budget were fulfilled.

Agriculture contributes 14-15 per cent of the GDP but there was not a word in the budget on the government’s intention to legalise minimum support price (MSP) or on providing guaranteed income to farmers.

The Centre has now launched the Gobardhan scheme to make use of cow dung. This step is a mere emulation of the Chhattisgarh model. Chhattisgarh has been successfully implementing the Godhan Nyay Yojana for the last two years through its gothans and purchasing cow dung at Rs 2 per kg. The implementation of the Godhan Nyaya Yojana in a phased manner has created sustainable growth in the rural economy of Chhattisgarh. Farmers are preparing vermicompost, their dependence on chemical fertilisers has reduced and the income of women associated with this scheme has increased.

The problem of stray animals causing huge damage to crops was also not talked about in the budget.

The budget has nothing concrete about alternative energy, despite the skyrocketing prices of CNG, petrol and diesel. It mentions that the focus is on biogas and green growth in 2023-24, but Chhattisgarh has been continuously seeking permission for ethanol production from paddy, which is still pending.

This year has been declared as the International Year of Millets, but MSP on millets was not talked about in the budget. In Chhattisgarh, on the other hand, we have declared the support price for 52 crops.

The writer is the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh