Chief Justice Chandrachud brings his daughters to Supreme Court: What would it be like if we brought our children to workplaces sometimes?

Eons ago, when we were in middle school, a friend’s father once turned up for the annual parent-teachers’ meeting and waited outside a classroom meant for a lower standard for a bewildering half hour, before the teacher figured out his conundrum and directed him to his daughter’s actual classroom. Afterwards, for several years, at gatherings and birthday parties, it would be the cause of much hilarity — uncle turning up in Standard VI when we were already in Standard VIII. A jovial man, he’d play his part, throwing up his hands dramatically and saying, “I spend so much time in the office and you all look so young, how was I to know?” We laughed at the absurdity, but it was a justification we acknowledged: Work was serious business. It wasn’t a place that accommodated children.

It’s a story we still return to at get-togethers and alumni meets, though the subtext now appears less funny. Irrespective of the many industries we find ourselves in, the conversation now veers towards how, if anything, workplaces prefer to invisibilise children — family photographs or a stray artwork by one’s child at the workstation, notwithstanding. Between school sports days and a departmental meeting, there can be only one winner, and everyone knows which one carries greater heft in this tug-of-war. Asia’s relentless culture of hustle puts work and family life at odds with each other. To be successful, it implies, you must choose one over the other, at least visibly so, leaving the demands of parenting to be sorted out over surreptitious phone calls to check if meals have been consumed, classes attended and homework finished. Of course, women face greater odds in this game of multi-tasking, dogged as they are by the motherhood penalty. But despite their patriarchal entitlement, the men have regrets, too, even if they face lesser professional repercussions or carry lower burdens of expectations when it comes to raising children. They speak of their anxieties of being the absentee parent, of missing their children’s best years, of the guilt of not making enough memories along the way.

But what if there was a way of making work and home fit into each other in accommodating ways, allowing us room to be more in both spheres? What if we could ease our different roles into more supporting acts?

Reading about the Chief Justice of India’s visit to the Supreme Court on Friday with his foster daughters to show them his workplace and talk to them about his work brings up memories of these conversations and the possibilities that could arise if one were not made to choose. What would it be like if we brought our children to workplaces sometimes, not just on designated bring-your-child-to-work days but on days of crisis, when the school declares an unexpected holiday or the best-laid childcare plan breaks down? Or, simply when our children want to understand this world that takes us out of theirs and claims stake on our attention? Could it show them who we are when we are not simply a father or mother? Could it serve as their introduction to this other unknown universe that needs our expertise and rigour? Would it acquaint them with structure or help the older among them visualise a life of professional potential for their future adult selves?

Could it also turn out to be an opportunity to make tangible the shadowy imagination of the family that establishments hold for their employees? Add an air of familiarity to the person we have only known as a colleague or a professional?

We live in a visual culture in which the power of suggestion often shapes how we participate in it. The tenor of workplaces can only change if there’s a trickle-down effect from positions of authority, that normalises work and home overlapping each other at certain moments, openly, without guilt. Would that accessibility change the way we approach the two overarching roles of our lives — the professional and the personal? It’s hard to tell. It takes time to change generational conditioning, and, if anything, the pandemic has shown how taxing a complete collapse of structure can be. What is easier to predict, however, is that if the two spheres were to lean into each other instead of bleeding into one another, it would make space for a more productive and guilt-free pattern of engagement. It would be a good start.

paromita.chakrabarti@expressindia.com