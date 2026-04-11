Launched by filmmaker Pa Ranjith’s Neelam Culture Centre, it is part of a larger effort to build cultural spaces that do not wait for mainstream validation. Naming it after Rosy is an act of correction, restoring her to the centre of a history that pushed her out. (Wikimedia Commons)

A film festival named after P K Rosy, as part of the Vaanam Art Festival in Chennai, might seem like just another cultural event. It is not. It is a statement, about memory, caste, and who gets to be seen. Rosy’s story sits at the uneasy beginning of Indian cinema. A Dalit woman from Kerala, she acted in Vigathakumaran, the first Malayalam feature film, in the late 1920s. Her role should have marked a breakthrough. Instead, it triggered outrage. Her “crime” was playing an “upper-caste” woman. Theatres were attacked. Her house was burned. She disappeared from public life and lived the rest of her years under another name. The erasure reveals something fundamental about Indian cinema. It has never just been about storytelling. It has always been about who is allowed to appear, and under what conditions.

Nearly a century later, cinema has grown in scale and ambition. It occasionally engages with caste, even critiques it. But the Dalit woman is still largely absent, not just in numbers, but in perspective. She appears sporadically, often filtered through someone else’s gaze, rarely as a subject who defines her own story.