By N Chandrababu Naidu

June 10, 2026, marks 4,399 consecutive days of Narendra Modi’s prime ministership. This milestone reflects the enduring trust that millions of Indians have placed in a model of governance anchored in the principle of “Nation First”.

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In my nearly five decades in public life, I have had the opportunity to observe and interact with several prime ministers, each of whom led India through distinct challenges and circumstances. But PM Modi stands apart because he has combined civilisational confidence with modern governance.

India was once among the world’s richest and most advanced civilisations. Yet, for many decades after Independence, we often behaved like a sleeping giant, hesitant about our own identity and uncertain of our place in the world. Under PM Modi’s leadership, India has rediscovered its cultural pride and national self-belief.

India today stands with far greater confidence and strategic relevance in the global order. PM Modi has ensured that India engages with the world as an equal among major powers, always guided by the principle of India First.

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Remarkably, this revival has not been rooted in nostalgia alone. PM Modi has integrated India’s ancient knowledge systems — yoga, pranayama, meditation and spiritual traditions — with modern technology, digital governance and innovation-led growth. This synthesis of tradition and technology may well become India’s defining contribution to the 21st century. The global acceptance of yoga through the International Day of Yoga is perhaps one of the most visible examples of how India’s ancient wisdom has been repositioned as a universal force for human well-being.

In just a decade, India has moved from the world’s 11th-largest to the fourth-largest economy. The defining feature of these 12 years has been governance driven by conviction and execution. Through Digital Public Infrastructure, Jan Dhan accounts, Aadhaar integration, UPI and Direct Benefit Transfers, India has undertaken one of the largest financial inclusion exercises in human history.

For decades, poverty and exclusion were often perpetuated by leakages, inefficiencies and the inability of welfare to reach the intended beneficiary. Technology has helped bridge that divide. More than Rs 51 lakh crore has been directly transferred to beneficiaries, eliminating middlemen and reducing leakages at an unprecedented scale. In many ways, India has bridged the economic divide by first bridging the digital divide.

Equally significant has been the scale of social transformation. Hundreds of millions of Indians have been lifted out of multidimensional poverty, while investments in housing, sanitation, healthcare, drinking water and rural infrastructure have improved the quality of life for millions. The guiding principle has remained clear: Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.

At a time when the world has faced unprecedented disruptions, from the pandemic and supply-chain shocks to geopolitical conflicts and economic uncertainty, India has remained resilient, stable and among the fastest-growing major economies.

PM Modi has also focussed on long-term nation-building through transformational investments in highways, ports, airports, freight corridors, railways, renewable energy, manufacturing and emerging technologies. These are not decisions made for immediate political gain, but foundational investments.

As someone who has long championed technology-driven governance and economic reforms, I particularly appreciate PM Modi’s understanding of how innovation and entrepreneurship can transform society. Young Indians no longer merely seek opportunities abroad; increasingly, they aspire to build world-class enterprises within India itself.

Another important transformation has been in the relationship between the Union and the states. Competitive and cooperative federalism has given states greater space to innovate, compete and grow. States are increasingly being treated as engines of national development rather than mere administrative units. Andhra Pradesh has greatly benefited from this development-oriented partnership through transformative projects relating to infrastructure, industrialisation, Amaravati and emerging technologies.

I have often said that Narendra Modi was the right leader at the right time for India. After 12 years, that conviction has only strengthened further. History will remember this period not merely for economic growth or political stability, but for something deeper — the restoration of India’s confidence in itself.

I believe this is India’s defining moment; the beginning of a golden era for our nation. With confidence, aspiration and collective resolve, I am certain that India will march steadily towards the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Jai Hind.

The writer is Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh