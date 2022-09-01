On CEO Shantanu Deshpande’s advice to young workers: Know your audience, Mr Deshpande

While Instagram has been busy with influencers and their reels, LinkedIn, the social media platform for job-seekers and job-givers has, for quite a while now, been filled with CEO-types doling out sermons on why “hustling” is the way to go. There were also voices that criticise this as a promotion of exploitation and the killing of work-life balance, although they haven’t stopped people from lapping up the “gyaan”. However, things came to a head last week when one CEO advised newcomers to stop the “rona dhona” and put in 18 hours of work; work that they were also supposed to “worship”, by the way. Criticism flew thick and fast and no damage control from the CEO worked as internet users vented against the unrealistic expectations of top management, basically saying “enough”.

To be fair, Shantanu Deshpande, founder-CEO of Bombay Shaving Company, was sharing the same advice that has been passed down the generations and, in any other time, would have drawn gratitude and appreciation from those at the receiving end of the “wisdom”. Except, this is not just “any other time” and the intended beneficiaries of said wisdom are not just any other generation. Welcome to the era of Quiet Quitting and anti-hustling and meet their founders: The later millennials and Gen Z.

When I, a mid-millennial, started my career 12 years ago, India was limping its way out of a recession. There were a lot of skilled job-seekers and few jobs. Almost all my classmates would do anything to get a job in a mainstream media house — content writing was for “underperformers” — and would not even care to ask about the salary if the dream offer came through. I was over the moon when a top English newspaper offered me a job at one of its regional offices. The salary on offer, Rs 12,500, felt like a princely sum and getting my name associated with a newspaper that everyone knew of meant everything. At work, I found many like me – fresh graduates from top journalism schools who were more than grateful to find “respectable employment”. I decided that I would “give my all” to my job and give no one a reason to complain about me. I rarely took a long leave, sometimes even offering to come to work on my days off. I was grateful for work that paid my bills, gave me a sense of identity, and rescued me from the depths of despair more than once and there was no way I was going to stay away from that. What if I forget all that I have learnt during a 15-day vacation?

What finally changed my attitude was the pandemic. I saw people who were much more accomplished than me losing their jobs. I asked myself: “If I lose my job tomorrow, I would still live, right?” And then began prioritising work-life balance. I took my first long leave (18 days) only a few months ago, and far from forgetting my skills on vacation, I came back refreshed and renewed. My only regret: Why hadn’t I done this sooner? Why did I let almost all of my rightfully earned leave lapse? But I am a product of my time and only did what workers of my generation do.

The generation after me though, I am pleased to report, is not like this. Recently, I asked a 25-year-old to apply for an opening at a top English daily. “No way, they only give one weekly off. I need two!” she exclaimed. At her age, I would have given anything for a job there. Another younger friend has quit her high-profile job at a successful digital media house in favour of, wait for it, a content-writing job. It is a relatively stress-free role, allows her a 60-day paid leave, and, most importantly, the option of working from wherever she wants. She has a whole itinerary ready: Two months in Goa, followed by a month in Shimla, and then her hometown, and then maybe, Delhi. She doesn’t care that she is not a journalist anymore. She has a work-life balance, with good money on the side, and that is all that matters.

Know your audience, Mr Deshpande. You are not speaking to Gen X or older millennials who are willing to give up their best years to climb up the corporate ladder. This is the era of later millennials and Gen Z. They want to work, but only so that it can fund their life outside the office. You may argue that this attitude might prove detrimental in the long run but who has seen the long run? The pandemic has given us enough examples of people mercilessly thrown out of their jobs, jobs that they had given decades to, within a matter of seconds. So, this long-term future planning advice won’t cut any ice with the youngsters.

But not all is lost. First, create a good work environment, a place that young workers would like to come to. Instead of threatening them with the pink slip, ask them what they are struggling with and help them. Identify their strengths and find roles where you can use them best. Instead of doling out gyaan, ask them for advice for a change — fresh perspectives could only help your company grow. And then, allow them a work-life balance. Allow them to work from home once in a while without demanding a reason. Any reason is valid as long as they are getting the work done. And encourage them to use all their leaves and come back to work, renewed and refreshed with fresh ideas. This is the new generation, Mr Deshpande, and they are going to save their future. And yours too, but only if you calm down a little.

