Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brief stop in the United Arab Emirates en route to Europe this week comes amid growing uncertainty over the fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran and the danger of an intensifying regional war. Modi’s presence in Abu Dhabi underlines an enduring principle of sound diplomacy: Stand by your partners when they need you.

Cynics will argue that no relationship is permanent. But when two countries are bound by deep economic interests, share stakes in regional stability, and support each other’s core interests, there is no room for Indian hesitation in demonstrating solidarity. The UAE has emerged as one of India’s most important partners. It is a major supplier of energy, a growing source of investment, and home to millions of Indians whose contributions bind the two countries in ways that go far beyond formal agreements. Over the last decade, the relationship has expanded from trade and remittances to encompass security cooperation, logistics, food security, new technologies, and coordination on regional issues.

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The lesson is straightforward. In foreign policy, there is no substitute for nurturing trusted partnerships even while seeking new opportunities. Modi’s Gulf visit will be followed by a tour of Europe, including the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy, as well as a Nordic summit in Oslo.

Meanwhile, the world’s attention will be riveted this week on the encounter between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping in Beijing — the US president’s first trip to China in nine years. India will also host meetings of the BRICS and Quad foreign ministers in New Delhi and convene an India-Africa summit at the end of the month. Each of these events reflects a different strand of Indian diplomacy. Together, they illuminate five principles that should guide India in a period of extraordinary international turbulence.

The first principle is reciprocity. The UAE has been a consistent partner on issues of central importance to India, including Kashmir and cross-border terrorism. Modi’s visit signals that India, in turn, stands with the Emirates at a time of heightened threat to its security.

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The second principle is diversification. Modi’s European tour underlines how far India’s engagement with Europe has evolved. During the Cold War, India’s view of Europe was often filtered through its close ties with the Soviet Union. In the decades after the Cold War, India was slow to recognise Europe’s strategic significance.

That is no longer true in Delhi. Europe is now central to India’s search for export markets, capital, advanced technology, and green-energy partnerships. It has also become a major destination for Indian students, professionals, and tourists. Even Europe’s smaller states possess capabilities of direct relevance to India’s economic, industrial, and technological modernisation.

The conclusion of trade agreements with the European Union and the European Free Trade Association was a reflection of Delhi’s new strategic appreciation of Europe.

The third principle is strategic flexibility. India’s outreach to Europe unfolds amid the return of great-power politics and a rapid restructuring of relations among the United States, Europe, Russia, and China. The Donald Trump-Xi Jinping summit in Beijing may not resolve the structural rivalry between the US and China, but it could alter the terms on which they manage competition.

For India, the challenge is not to predict every turn in great-power relations. It is to secure its own interests, limit the negative fallout, and seize new possibilities.

The BRICS and the Quad are often portrayed as ideologically opposed formations — the former as a vehicle for the East to dethrone the Western hegemony, the latter as a strategic bulwark against China. Such descriptions exaggerate the coherence of both groups.

The BRICS includes countries with divergent interests and direct conflicts. The Quad, for all its growing practical cooperation, is not a formal alliance. Delhi, in particular, argued against turning the Quad into a forum for deeper and structured security cooperation.

For India, the emphasis must remain on pragmatic pursuit of interests rather than vacuous ideological slogans. It is also important to note that India’s interests in the two forums are not symmetrical. At a time when even longstanding institutions such as NATO and the transatlantic partnership are under strain, and the famed Anglo-Saxon unity looks shaky, it would be unwise to assume that newer coalitions are immune to internal differences.

The fourth principle is strategic expansion. The India-Africa summit at the end of the month highlights a region whose importance to India will grow steadily in the decades ahead.

Africa is central to the future of the global economy. Its youthful population, expanding markets, and rich endowment of critical minerals are attracting increasing attention from all major powers. Parts of the continent are also emerging as important theatres of geopolitical competition.

India’s ties with Africa are rooted in anti-colonial solidarity. But the relationship now requires greater strategic focus on trade, investment, connectivity, and security cooperation. Delhi can’t forget for a moment that Africa has many powerful suitors who promise more and deliver faster than India.

The fifth and most important principle is domestic renewal. No amount of diplomatic activism can compensate for the economic sclerosis at home. Managing the consequences of geopolitical turbulence, the restructuring of global trade, and the rise of disruptive technologies requires rapid internal reform. That will not be easy. Bureaucratic resistance to change and the political comfort with the status quo remain formidable obstacles. But world history reminds us that only those countries that continually reinvent themselves at home are the ones that leverage the world for the peace and prosperity of their citizens.

The writer is a contributing editor on international affairs for The Indian Express. He is also associated with the Motwani-Jadeja Institute of American Studies, Jindal Global University and the Council on Strategic and Defence Research