Bruce Willis’s dementia diagnosis is a reminder that tragedies can strike anyone

For most movie buffs in the late 1980s and early ’90s, any discussion on action heroes would be incomplete without the mention of the upright, foul-mouthed NYPD police detective John McClane fighting off hitmen with East European accents, popping painkillers after fistfights and casually cracking bones and sarcastic one-liners.

With the series of movies, and his portrayal of McClane — a good guy with anti-hero traits — actor Bruce Willis breathed fresh life into action flicks, a genre that at the time was in desperate need of a new face, after the somewhat stagnation of the careers of Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger whose complete hegemony in the action world lasted for more than a decade starting from the 1970s.

Released in 1988, the first installment in the Die Hard series was the trailblazer in a long line of movies featuring the “lone-wolf action hero” that many other future actors such as Jason Statham banked on to shape their careers. Even established stars such as John Travolta, after starring in musicals such as Grease and Saturday Night Fever, followed Willis and churned out several hit action movies.

The news that the now 67-year-old Willis has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), an untreatable condition, came as a sharp contrast to his persona on the silver screen — the toughest guy in the room who always has a trick or two up his sleeve, just enough to save the world.

The diagnosis is also a reminder that our heroes are mortal, and their on-screen displays of valour are often marred by tragedies in real life.

Remember Christopher Reeve? The actor who played Superman and his alter ego Clark Kent in the movie Superman (1978) and its three sequels, had to spend the last years of his life paralysed from the neck down after meeting an accident while horse riding. Reeve passed away in 2004 when he was just 52.

The very idea of Willis, the flagbearer of assurance and gumption in his movies — in Armageddon, he was seen drilling on the surface of an asteroid to avoid its collision with the earth — being dependent on other people to remember names, fumbling to communicate and dealing with the jarring effects of dementia may go against the popular perception of the actor, but it will also result in spreading more awareness about the disease among his huge fanbase across the globe, which may help in allaying the stigma often associated with the condition.

Willis’s fans can take a cue from his own career, which by no measure was ever mundane, even at the peak of his fame. From playing a middle-aged dad who is trying to get back in the dating game in the sixth season of Friends where Willis left the audience in splits with his assertion “I am a neat guy”, to getting rave reviews for his role in The Sixth Sense, Willis, despite his reputation as one of the most bankable action stars, kept experimenting. In his iconic role as Butch Coolidge in Quentin Tarantino’s masterpiece, Pulp Fiction, Willis strayed away from his usual way of portraying action roles and instead surprised fans by perfectly blending action with dark comedy.

The cult status that Willis achieved as an action hero was evident from the fact that other stars from the genre always acknowledged his contribution. When Stallone, himself a generation senior to Willis, directed the action ensemble movie, The Expendables (2010), along with Schwarzenegger, he roped in Willis to guest star.

But even more than his role on the screen, it is his easygoing, self-deprecating off-screen personality that endeared him to the audience. In 2018, Willis featured in his roast, where he laughed at being made fun of his too many cop roles, clapped when ex-wife actor Demi Moore described him as “dead for the whole time of their marriage” and smiled to insults heaped on him by the roasters, who didn’t cut him any slack. Surrounded by his three daughters, friends, colleagues, and Moore, Willis, with his trademark grin, had declared that nothing could keep him down.

“Nothing can keep me down. I’ve been attacked by terrorists, asteroids, film critics, music critics, restaurant critics, divorce lawyers, and male-pattern baldness, and none of it — none of it — stopped me. Because I am still Bruce F****n’ Willis,” he had said.

Going by his own words, Willis is unlikely to fade into the night.

