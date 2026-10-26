Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, or simply Lula, has made an impressive political comeback, securing a fourth term as Brazil’s president. The vote split between Lula and Flávio Bolsonaro highlights a sharply divided nation, suggesting that the right’s defeat does not mean a weakening of right-wing politics. Most importantly, the results offer a stark lesson in the limits of electoral success and political reversal. Lula won 51.8 per cent of the valid votes against his opponent’s 48.2 per cent, not only beating him but also reversing a first-round defeat to claim an unprecedented fourth term.

Three connected reasons explain Lula’s victory: The enduring draw of redistributive politics, the ability to mobilise a broad democratic constituency, and the resilience of a leader whose personal standing outweighs his party’s institutional strength. Lula has long been linked to reducing poverty and opening opportunities for those in Brazil left behind, which has driven his appeal. Under his government, the Workers’ Party formed a bond with voters who see social protection as part and parcel of citizenship. Even with inflation, the cost of living, and weariness with the government getting in the way of re-election, that bond still held sway at the ballot box, especially in the poorer states of the northeast.

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The way the campaign remade itself from one round to the next was equally significant. After trailing behind Bolsonaro in the first round, Lula put greater emphasis on digital campaigning and grassroots mobilisation, and made headway with younger voters. In that sense, the win was not merely an affirmation of the incumbent — it also measured how well he could rouse those with misgivings about a Bolsonaro presidency.

While Lula has won, he has not ended the forces of Bolsonarism. Flávio Bolsonaro’s ability to take close to half the popular vote shows a deep, lasting social constituency on the Brazilian right. One cannot explain this by ideological extremism or the personal appeal of the Bolsonaro family alone. Conservative religious ties, opposition to redistributive taxes, worries over crime, agribusiness, and a certain resentment of the established order sustain it. For many, conservative politics is synonymous with economic liberty and traditional values, and a check on what they see as too much state interference.

Above all, the election indicates that Bolsonarism has taken on a life of its own apart from Jair Bolsonaro. Even with him in prison and out of the race, his son managed to build an electorate that was almost evenly split. An examination of the geography of political support bears out this reading. In the Northeast, Lula held on to key constituencies. However, Bolsonaro’s strength in the affluent South and Southeast, as well as the agribusiness-heavy Centre-West, reflected long-standing regional divides. Material inequalities are shaped by religion, cultural identity, regional economic concerns, and views on political authority, which shape how people vote.

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One must also distinguish between an electoral mandate and the extent of any political consensus. While Lula’s majority gives him the democratic right to govern, it does not indicate that most Brazilians support the left’s ideological programme in its entirety. Some voted for him to keep Bolsonaro from the presidency, much as others made it a point to back Bolsonaro against Lula.

Such is the way of negative partisanship in modern democracies, where enmity for one’s opponents is as telling as loyalty to a party. However, neither can claim an unchallenged social majority. Brazil is no exception; little suggests either the right’s advance is a foregone conclusion or the left’s dominance is assured. Lula has stopped the right wing’s recent headway in the region but has not eliminated its support base. Rebuilding public trust and addressing material inequalities will be necessary, while making room for legitimate social differences and ensuring political rivalry does not erode the constitutional order.

Lula’s win has considerable implications for Latin America’s increasingly divided political scene. As the region’s top economy, Brazil is well positioned to set the course for regional diplomacy, economic integration, and ties with outside powers. His re-election bolsters the centre-left, where right-wing administrations have been making inroads in several Latin American nations. In contrast to the confrontational nationalism of some on the Latin American right, Lula favours a more diplomatic approach, one that values multilateralism and regional autonomy. However, leadership aspirations will be checked by the country’s own polarisation and the disparate economic interests at play in the region. In the end, his victory is an important check on the regional right but does not undo Latin America’s ideological splintering.

The writer is professor, Jadavpur University