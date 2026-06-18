What is bizarre about the whole set up is the brazenness shown by the bouncers. They are there, right in the middle of an expressway meant for high speed transit, stopping traffic without the cops even taking notice of this patently illegal action

Going on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, one frequently witnesses a strange scene. The erstwhile toll plaza was removed a few years ago but there are still some toll booths in the left lanes. Just after the toll barriers, the road curves. It is here that the traffic comes to a grinding halt and there is total commotion with cars moving in and out of lanes. Worse, some cabs start reversing all the way to the toll booths. As one drives through the curve, there are several lanes being blocked by five to six mean-looking built-like-bouncers-in-a-pub men. Each of them has a baton, a hockey or a lathi in his hand and they are stopping the Uber and Ola cab drivers to ask for the toll tax which the drivers have tried to avoid. Most drivers usually pay up the Rs 100 tax plus Rs 500 fine quietly while others try to wriggle out of it by arguing. This causes the traffic to stop or inch forward for a while.

The bouncers are employed by the private agency which has won the contract to collect toll tax. The cab drivers obviously avoid paying and make the extra Rs 100 since that is included in the Ola/Uber fare. Apart from some of the risk-averse types, they take their chances with not paying or paying Rs 600. The cab drivers are perfect examples of the beloved homo economicus of the neo-classical economists. They behave in a totally rational way since they make several trips between the two cities. However, what is bizarre about the whole set up is the brazenness shown by the bouncers. They are there, right in the middle of an expressway meant for high speed transit, stopping traffic without the cops even taking notice of this patently illegal action.