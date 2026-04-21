It began, as many unsettling ideas do, at a lunch table. Someone mentioned a new face cream so effective that a friend had “accused” her of getting Botox. The word accusation lingered. Another person responded immediately: “Why should anyone feel defensive about choosing to look the way they want? If a procedure exists, if it is safe, if it improves how someone feels, why must it be cloaked in discomfort or secrecy?”

The conversation moved on, but I did not. As a psychologist, I have learned to pay attention to moments like this that reveal shifts in how we think about beauty, choice, and what it means to feel well in our skin.

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There was a time when cosmetic procedures were an exception. Today, they are increasingly becoming an expectation. The language, tone, and perhaps most importantly, the age at which this begins has changed.

Research in cosmetic dermatology shows that individuals seeking procedures such as Botox and fillers often begin with higher levels of body dissatisfaction and appearance-related anxiety. Many patients report improved satisfaction in the short term after the procedure. But human psychology adapts quickly. The new face becomes familiar, and soon, the enhancement becomes the expectation. What follows, for some, is the desire for another adjustment. This cycle is driven less by desire and more by pressure.

Scroll through any social platform and a pattern emerges. Lips are fuller. Skin is smoother. Jawlines are sharper. The variability that once defined faces is narrowing into a template. This has psychological consequences. Adolescence and early adulthood are periods of identity formation. When appearance becomes a central metric of worth, it can crowd out other dimensions such as competence, curiosity, creativity, and resilience.

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Studies in social psychology show that repeated exposure to idealised images increases body dissatisfaction. They are peers and influencers who feel accessible now and hence, the comparison becomes personal. This is where the language of freedom becomes complicated. On the surface, the argument is compelling: If a person chooses to alter their appearance and it makes them feel better, that is their right. But autonomy exists within context. When a generation moves toward the same aesthetic, we must ask whether this is an independent choice or a shared influence.

There is another shift that is equally significant. In the early years of cosmetic interventions, psychological screening and counselling were built into the process. Today, as procedures have become more accessible, that question is asked less often. In clinical practice, this absence shows up in subtle ways. A young person does not present saying they feel pressured by beauty standards. They present with anxiety, self-doubt, and a persistent sense that something about them is not enough. When probed further, appearance often sits at the centre.

Returning to that lunch table, I think about the word “accusation”. Why does it carry weight? Because it implies that something has been done that requires explanation. The pushback against that word is valid. And yet, the discomfort may also point to something else: A recognition that these choices are no longer entirely personal.

Cosmetic procedures are not inherently harmful. But they are not a substitute for self-worth. For the younger generation, the challenge is not to reject these options, but to reclaim the space to choose them freely.

The writer is a psychologist, author, and podcaster