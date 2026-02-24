Opinion Will global applause for Boong make a difference for indie movies?
The Lakshmipriya Devi-directed Manipuri film had a limited theatrical release in India notwithstanding film festival validation and critical appreciation. Perhaps its BAFTA win might make the audience engage with Boong and other acclaimed indie movies
When writer-director Lakshmipriya Devi thanked BAFTA for choosing her debut feature Boong as the winner of the Best Children’s and Family Film Award and showing “such big love to a small film”, the moment signified many things. It established how a modest-budget film shot in remote areas of Manipur with mostly young inexperienced actors, who were selected through a word-of-mouth casting process, as well as a script that’s deeply rooted in local realities and cultural nuances can resonate with a global audience by the sheer power of its storytelling.
The filmmaker, who hails from Manipur, has earlier spoken about “representation”, “inclusivity” and “the general ignorance in mainland India” about the North-East region. Even though she might have started working on her debut film in order to narrate a story about her home state by drawing on her childhood memories, Boong became more than that. Nearly two weeks after they wrapped up shooting, the ethnic conflicts broke out in Manipur in May 2023. The film, the director has mentioned earlier, became a reminder of Manipur during a more peaceful time. A number of the local cast and crew, who were displaced due to the unrest, later spoke of their happy memories from the film’s making.
Ahead of its theatrical release in September 2025, Lakshmipriya had said, “After the ongoing war in Manipur for more than two years and the general ignorance in mainland India about the North East, I feel a painful urgency to educate or share with my countrymen about us, so that they can be more empathetic and we can feel more inclusive.” She also wanted to show the film to a younger audience. But the audience did not flock to watch Boong, despite the backing the film received from Excel Entertainment. There were only a handful of shows, at inconvenient hours. By then, it had received several accolades and already travelled to many prestigious festivals, including the Toronto International Film Festival where it had its world premiere.
With hyper-masculine tales made on a grand scale holding sway over the box office, it was easy to ignore an indie-spirited movie like Boong that had to be watched with subtitles. Yet, in doing so, the audience missed one of the most heartwarming big-screen experiences of recent years. When I watched it at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in 2024, viewers in the packed auditorium responded enthusiastically to the titular character’s adventure, as he goes in search of his father, determined to bring him back home to surprise his mother. The poignancy of the story was balanced by the film’s humour, and its warmth shone through in the depiction of Boong’s relationship with his mother and his loyal friend Raju.
This experience of community viewing aside, watching the work of storytellers like Lakshmipriya, whose stories come from a deeply personal and honest space, is also an opportunity to acquaint oneself with the authentic voices emerging in Indian cinema, especially the richness that the North-eastern and non-mainstream cinema other parts of India offer.
It’s true that unique voices and stories often find a way to stand out, like the indie gem Sorry, Baby which has emerged as a strong awards season contender even as several big movies compete for the top awards. The nudge it got from A24 studio, as well as Julia Roberts’ shoutout on the Golden Globes stage, has certainly helped. Closer home, similar support from friends within the industry saw the Marathi-language Sabar Bonda and the Bengali film Baksho Bondi enjoy a remarkable journey last year.
After its brief theatrical run, Boong is yet to find a streaming platform. When it does, its BAFTA win should help the film find a wider audience. It might also help build awareness about all the other small, honest films waiting to be watched.
alaka.sahani@expressindia.com