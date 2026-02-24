When writer-director Lakshmipriya Devi thanked BAFTA for choosing her debut feature Boong as the winner of the Best Children’s and Family Film Award and showing “such big love to a small film”, the moment signified many things. It established how a modest-budget film shot in remote areas of Manipur with mostly young inexperienced actors, who were selected through a word-of-mouth casting process, as well as a script that’s deeply rooted in local realities and cultural nuances can resonate with a global audience by the sheer power of its storytelling.

The filmmaker, who hails from Manipur, has earlier spoken about “representation”, “inclusivity” and “the general ignorance in mainland India” about the North-East region. Even though she might have started working on her debut film in order to narrate a story about her home state by drawing on her childhood memories, Boong became more than that. Nearly two weeks after they wrapped up shooting, the ethnic conflicts broke out in Manipur in May 2023. The film, the director has mentioned earlier, became a reminder of Manipur during a more peaceful time. A number of the local cast and crew, who were displaced due to the unrest, later spoke of their happy memories from the film’s making.