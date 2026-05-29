The Battle of Galwan was renamed following protests from the Chinese side, while The Lion of Galwan was shelved by government directive.

This year marks the sixth anniversary of the violent Galwan clashes between India and China, which shattered an uneasy peace across the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Ties eventually thawed by October 2024, and both sides resumed engagement, with the latest talks in Beijing this week covering delimitation, border management, mechanism-building, and cross-border cooperation. Yet India-China relations remain rooted in mistrust and misunderstanding, and the Galwan clashes firmly established Beijing as a strategic rival.

Since the thaw, however, there has been a calculated shift in New Delhi’s approach. The initial response to Galwan was one of anger and nationalistic assertion — banning Chinese apps and blocking Chinese investment. Now, the domestic narrative is being quietly reframed: China has moved from public enemy number one to a partner in the “dragon-and-elephant tango”. The government has eased restrictions on Chinese investment and worked to rebuild people-to-people ties. Border sovereignty, which was central to the relationship in the immediate post-Galwan period, appears to have been pushed to the back burner.