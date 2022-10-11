BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia writes: The Netaji I knew

On October 10, India lost a patriotic son, fondly known as ‘Dharti Putra’ (son of the soil) — Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Netaji was an astute politician, yet a “yaaron ka yaar”; he had childlike innocence, and yet he was a father figure to all his party workers. Respected even by his adversaries, he always displayed exemplary courage in taking bold decisions in the national interest. No visitor to his home would be permitted to leave without a meal with Netaji himself.

For generations to come, Mulayam Singh Yadav will remain an epitome of socialist principles that are enshrined in our Constitution. For many of his contemporaries and followers, he was nothing less than an avatar of Ram Manohar Lohia and Jai Prakash Narayan.

A grass roots leader, he served three terms as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, a Union defence minister, and seven-time Member of Parliament, and an eight-time MLA. Yet, his real achievement was how he transcended the offices he occupied.

His brand of politics, now fast fading, offers many lessons. First, that selfless hard-work leads to great success. Despite hailing from a humble background, Mulayam Singh rose to occupy some of the highest public offices in the country and state. He is a shining example of how a statesman ought to place national interest above petty politics. His support for the nuclear deal in 2008, rising far above partisan politics in the interest of the country, is one such instance. His socio-political ideology was entirely committed to the upliftment of the poor, and marginalised.

He also practised bipartisan politics. Just before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, only a fearless leader like Mulayam Singh, standing next to Sonia Gandhi on the floor of the House, could show his true mettle by saying that he hoped Prime Minister Narendra Modi is voted back to power.

As Defence Minister from June 1996 to March 1998, among other achievements, he deserves accolades for a historic decision: That the mortal remains of every martyr should be handed over to the family with state honours.

On a personal level, there are numerous memorable moments we spent with him as a family that we cherish. Though two generations separated us, he could charm the young and old alike. I always felt I could relate to his simplicity. He fondly addressed my father, the late Virendra Bhatia, with whom he shared a very strong bond, as “Bhatia” and after his demise, continued to address me with the same moniker and affection.

He visited our house regularly for meals and discussed important political and legal issues with my father. His ability to trust his friends was one of the reasons for his success. After my father’s demise, he was a pillar of support for me and my family. He could make everyone feel special – he always thanked my mother and wife for the meal.

He always believed in the power of youth. When a section of the Samajwadi Party opposed my appointment to national posts, on account of being too young, he called me to his Delhi Ashoka Road residence and told me that he had full faith in my ability. Those lines are still etched in my memory. He then laughed and said, “I became an MLA when I was not even 30.”

It is well-known that he was framed in the disproportionate assets’ case by the UPA government. He shared his anxious moments, stating that he has never chased money but the Congress is framing him, Akhilesh Yadav and his family due to their growing influence in national politics.

He was ecstatic when my father representing him, succeeded in getting more than 100 FIRs lodged by Mayawati quashed. He hugged to thank me when I successfully represented him before the Supreme Court. He got emotional and said, “thank you” — to which I replied, a father doesn’t need to thank his son.

Netaji lived like a peasant and can best be described with the slogan people identify him with, “jiska jalwa kayam hai uska naam Mulayam hai”. He might be gone physically but no doubt “jalwa jaane ke baad bhi kayam hai”.

The writer is national spokesperson, BJP and a senior advocate