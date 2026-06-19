A question must also be asked of the party whose leader has often used the Beti Bachao Beti Padao slogan: What has it done for the security of women on the ground?

Equality was one of the basic principles of India’s freedom movement. The country’s founding fathers strove for equality irrespective of religion, caste, or gender. They ensured that women got equal rights to vote, own property, and participate in public life. Independent India aspired to be a progressive nation that treated its women with dignity, respect, and justice. It is, therefore, disturbing that, as India approaches the 79th year of Independence, women’s safety remains in crisis. According to the Women, Peace and Security Index 2023, India ranks 131st out of 177 countries, placing it behind several of its regional peers. For a nation that prides itself on being a global power, this is a sobering reality.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised to implement the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which seeks to increase women’s representation in legislatures. To fast-track it, the government introduced the 131st Amendment bill, which couldn’t muster the required two-thirds majority. Today, the BJP seems to be using unfair means to break the TMC and the Shiv Sena to get that majority. A question must also be asked of the party whose leader has often used the Beti Bachao Beti Padao slogan: What has it done for the security of women on the ground?