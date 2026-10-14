The politics of food has emerged as a key strand of contention in West Bengal in the last decade. What to eat or not eat, who cooks and who sells, and from where to eat are questions of intense public debate and action.

In 2025, a Muslim street vendor was thrashed by people for selling chicken puff at a public Gita recital event at the Brigade Parade Ground in Calcutta. In the run-up to the last state assembly election, a social media influencer alleged that beef was served to him instead of the mutton steak at the popular restaurant in Park Street, and the post generated a public uproar. Soon after coming to power, the BJP government faced public criticism and had to clarify its stance on whether eggs would be served to schoolchildren as part of the mid-day meals. Another major debate developed when Bageshwar Baba, a Hindu preacher, called Bengalis who eat non-vegetarian food during Durga Pujo “pakhandis” (hypocrites). Now, a few days before the annual festival of Durga Pujo, the Hindu Jagaran Manch put up posters in Siliguri which read: “No one is stopping you from having biryani; have it from a Hindu’s shop.” Similar incidents of disciplining food choices, buying habits, and advertising of non-vegetarian food outlets took place in other areas like Konnagar.