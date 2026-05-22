By Aviral Pandey

For decades, Bihar’’s labour powered the farms of Punjab, factories of Gujarat, staffed the construction sites of Delhi, and sustained the informal economies of India’s largest cities, even as the state itself remained overwhelmingly rural and economically stagnant. Bihar remains India’s least urbanised major state, with barely 11-12 per cent of its population living in urban areas, compared to the national average of over 31 per cent. Now, Bihar appears ready to attempt something fundamentally different.

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The cabinet’s recent approval of a $500 million World Bank-supported Bihar Urban Transformation Programme, including 11 proposed greenfield satellite townships, marks perhaps the state’s most serious attempt at planned urbanisation. For much of the post-Independence period, Bihar’s development politics revolved around agrarian distress, caste coalitions, welfare expansion, and migration management. Colonial economic structures reduced Bihar to a supplier of agricultural output and migrant labour, while industrial investments concentrated around port economies such as Bombay and Calcutta. The bifurcation of Bihar in 2000 further weakened its economic foundations by transferring most mineral-rich and industrial regions to Jharkhand.

Bihar’s urban challenge cannot be understood merely as an infrastructure deficit. Its towns never evolved into productive centres capable of absorbing labour, attracting investment, and generating large-scale non-farm employment. The proposed satellite townships are intended to address this structural gap.

If implemented intelligently, planned urbanisation could help Bihar avoid the disorderly expansion that has overwhelmed many Indian cities. Bihar instead requires a network of regional growth centres linked to agro-processing, logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, and education. The expansion of the Patna Metro, Ganga Path, new Ganga bridges, freight-corridor connectivity, and the emergence of Darbhanga as an aviation hub suggest that Bihar’s infrastructure geography is gradually beginning to change. But infrastructure alone cannot guarantee successful urbanisation.

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The government’s decision to experiment with land-pooling mechanisms rather than aggressive land acquisition is also notable. A transparent land-pooling framework, if implemented credibly, could reduce conflict while making landowners stakeholders in urban expansion.

Three structural constraints remain especially serious. The first is land governance. Without transparent digital land records and credible planning institutions, even well-intentioned urban expansion could generate conflict and uncertainty. The second is environmental vulnerability. Large parts of north Bihar remain chronically flood-prone due to river systems such as the Kosi, Gandak, and Bagmati. Climate resilience cannot remain an afterthought. The third is institutional capacity. Municipal revenues in Bihar remain among the weakest in India, limiting planning capacity and urban service delivery.

Bihar’s future is unlikely to emerge from replicating the service-led urbanism of Mumbai or Bengaluru. Its more realistic pathway lies in agro-industrial urbanisation. The experience of states such as Tamil Nadu shows that dispersed urbanisation through multiple regional growth centres can often generate more balanced development than a single megacity.

Bihar’s urban experiment is therefore more than an infrastructure initiative. It is a test of whether India’s growth story can extend beyond its established metropolitan centres.

The writer teaches at Patna University