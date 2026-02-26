Sometime ago, I was talking to a young man — let’s call him Rakesh — from one of the villages in Gurugram that is now part of the district’s urban spread. Over the past two decades, his family — marginal farmers on poor-quality land — had sold a great deal of their ancestral holdings to global real-estate companies. This had provided for a large house, cars, nutritious food, and perhaps most importantly, educational opportunities for the children of the household. Access to modern education, largely denied to the community to which my interlocutor belongs, means that he was able to secure a job that allows global travel. An important part of our discussion concerned his shift from the vegetarian diet customary in his community to a non-vegetarian one he now clearly enjoyed. The road he had travelled from daal-sabzi to omelettes and fried fish was also a story of his transformation — as he saw it — to a cosmopolitan identity.

There is a long history of the relationship between food and identity, such as caste and self-definition. The modern history of the relationship between food and identity is, however, rooted in two other contexts. The more recent of these is the history of aspirations that concerns Rakesh’s culinary adventures. A slightly older one has to do with the rise of a nationalist consciousness. Some of the most striking passages in the autobiography of nationalist Bipin Chandra Pal (1858-1932) concern his observations about food in Calcutta, the city he had come to for higher education. For Pal, the city’s food cultures defined urban life itself.