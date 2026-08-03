By Aviral Pandey

Long before the Returning Officer announces the final result, the Bankipur by-election has already delivered a political message. What was expected to be a routine defence of a BJP stronghold gradually transformed into a closely watched contest between the BJP and the Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj, raising a larger question for Bihar’s politics: Is the state witnessing the emergence of a political space beyond the established JDU-BJP-RJD rivalry?

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Held within months of Samrat Choudhary taking charge as CM, Bankipur became the first significant electoral test of the BJP’s political positioning under his leadership. The contest was not merely about retaining a long-held constituency; it was also a measure of whether the BJP’s organisational strength could withstand changing urban aspirations and whether Jan Suraaj could translate years of political mobilisation into electoral legitimacy. For the RJD, the by-election exposed a more difficult challenge — the traditional anti-incumbency space that once naturally benefited it was being contested by a new political force.

When Jan Suraaj was launched as a political party in 2024, it was widely dismissed as an experiment centred on the reputation of a political strategist rather than the strength of a political organisation. Its limited electoral impact in the 2025 Assembly election reinforced those doubts. Bankipur has challenged that perception. By remaining consistently ahead through successive rounds of counting in a constituency long regarded as a BJP bastion, Prashant Kishor has demonstrated that Jan Suraaj can no longer be dismissed merely as a public campaign. It has shown that the organisation has the ability to challenge established political parties in a significant urban constituency, though whether this can be expanded across Bihar remains an open question.

For nearly two decades, Bankipur has symbolised the BJP’s organisational strength in Patna. Successive victories under Nitin Nabin created the impression that the seat had become politically secure. His elevation to the Rajya Sabha was expected to leave that organisational advantage intact. Yet the by-election shows that electoral history alone cannot guarantee future victories when voter expectations begin to change.

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The BJP’s response itself reflected the political importance of the contest. The change of candidate before polling and the subsequent engagement of CM Samrat Choudhary, state president Nitin Nabin, Union Ministers and senior organisational leaders suggested that the party saw Bankipur as much more than an ordinary by-election.

The campaign also underlined an important transformation in politics. Party organisation still matters enormously. But urban voters appear increasingly willing to judge individual candidates on credibility, accessibility and performance rather than party identity alone. Prashant Kishor’s campaign attempted to capitalise on this shift by focusing less on traditional electoral arithmetic and more on governance, accountability and public services. Employment, delayed recruitment, competitive examinations, civic infrastructure, inflation and migration became recurring themes in his public meetings. Whether voters agreed with every criticism or not, the campaign succeeded in changing the terms of political debate.

Perhaps the most striking feature of the election was the shrinking political space available to the traditional opposition. Anti-incumbency did not consolidate behind the RJD. Instead, much of the political energy among voters seeking an alternative appeared to shift towards Jan Suraaj. The relatively limited visibility of the RJD’s campaign compared to the intensity surrounding Jan Suraaj allowed Prashant Kishor to emerge as the most visible challenger to the ruling alliance. Congress, too, remained largely absent from the central contest. By polling day, Bankipur increasingly resembled a bipolar contest between the BJP and Jan Suraaj rather than the conventional NDA-versus-RJD battle that has shaped Bihar’s politics for years.

Caste remains the organising principle of Bihar’s politics and no single by-election can overturn that reality. Yet Bankipur suggests that, in urban constituencies at least, caste is increasingly competing with another set of considerations — employment, civic services, the credibility of candidates and the everyday experience of governance. Identity still matters, but it may no longer be sufficient on its own.

If the current counting trend is confirmed, Jan Suraaj will secure its first representation in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. That achievement, however, will also mark the beginning of a far more demanding political journey. Electoral breakthroughs create expectations. Sustaining them requires performance. The standards of governance and accountability that Prashant Kishor demanded during the campaign will now become the standards by which his own politics is judged.

Bankipur leaves every major political party with a different lesson. For the BJP, it is a reminder that even the safest seats cannot be taken for granted. As the first electoral test after Samrat Choudhary became CM, the result will inevitably become part of the wider debate about the BJP’s leadership transition and the public perception of its new political leadership in Bihar. For the RJD, the bigger concern is that public dissatisfaction with the government no longer automatically translates into support for the principal opposition. And for Jan Suraaj, the breakthrough is only the beginning. Winning an election creates expectations; meeting them is what builds a political movement.

The writer teaches at Patna University