Sisterhood Of Survivors

It’s almost two weeks since the second season of Big Little Lies came to a close. The disappointment of viewers is pretty well-known. The second season was somewhat tame compared to the first season that opened and ended with a murder. Apart from the stellar cast that includes Oscar-winning actors Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, what drew attention towards the mini-series was that it had women and children at the centre of the narrative, with the men mostly playing side roles. When I first heard about the show, it seemed like just another story with a murder mystery — perhaps with desperate housewives. But the seven-episode long first season was an essential watch because it threw light on issues we all know of — domestic violence and sexual abuse, school bullies and pregnancy from rape — but rarely talk about.

The disappointment over its plot aside, in its second season, Big Little Lies was still a powerful reminder that we need more shows that put the experiences of women at the centre. And they work with audiences, who having crossed over the #MeToo wave, are more aware and sensitive.

The first season, aired in 2017, turned out to be prescient. Just six months later, the Harvey Weinstein scandal brought the hitherto hushed-up reality of sexual abuse and harassment in Hollywood into the open. And there were ripples all over the world, including India. We were witness to the abuse Celeste (essayed by Kidman) faced at the hands of her husband Perry. In season two, he isn’t there and she misses him. There is a poignant scene when the therapist asks Celeste to remember the abuse, and she does so painfully and quietly. The therapist asks her to imagine what if her best friend Madeline (played by Witherspoon) experienced the same trauma. This time, she explodes with rage and fury.

Moments like these make the show telling. It’s a chilling exposition of the fact that sexual abuse often comes hand in hand with gaslighting — a phenomenon in which the abuser makes the victim question her own reality. For someone who is on her way out of an abusive relationship, the aftermath can be hard. It is normal to think of the past with a tinge of nostalgia — that comes from a belief that “it couldn’t have been that bad”.

The show gives a face to different types of mothers — the one who sacrifices her career, the one who doesn’t want to, the single mother and the soccer mom. And we aren’t asked to judge any of them. Mothers can be competitive, it is natural for them to want the best for their children. We did belittle petty fights and rolled our eyes when Madeline snapped at people. But the show is a reminder that we must stop sneering at such “flawed women”, and take notice of the friendships they strike. This season was an ode to female solidarity and sisterhood.

The show takes the issue of mothering further with a courtroom drama for the custody of Celeste’s twin boys. She was subjected to a witch hunt, when the photographs of her sexual relations with various men, outside the realm of her home, were used to judge her as a mother.

Big Little Lies also has Jane, essayed by Shailene Woodley. In season one, there was an air of mystery to her. She had recently moved to Monterey in California and found herself surrounded by the “rich people’s club”. Her world revolved around her son Ziggy, who, it was later revealed, was born out of rape.

Woodley’s character gives weight to the second season. While cinema has dealt with sexual assault and rape, a conversation between the mother and her eight-year-old son about such violence is still rare. Woodley also translates the hesitation victims of assault face with intimacy in a manner that is touchingly human.