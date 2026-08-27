A wall of water swept down the Bhote Koshi valley on Wednesday morning, leaving at least 110 dead, hundreds injured and missing, and nearly 400 travellers, many of them Indian pilgrims, also missing. Rescue helicopters could not land in the worst-hit villages of Syapru Besi and Timure as floodwaters, surging from the Tibet side, demolished homes, roads, bridges and at least a dozen hydropower projects.

Early assessments point to a rock-ice avalanche that blocked the Lhende/Bhote Koshi river, creating a temporary dam that burst and released a catastrophic pulse downstream. While investigators will need time to confirm the exact trigger, the pattern fits a growing class of cryo-hydrological hazards, floods born not from rain alone but from destabilised ice, snow and meltwater in a warming High Mountain Asia.

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The Himalaya are warming faster than most of the planet, a phenomenon known as elevation-dependent warming. This accelerates glacier thinning, exposes unstable ice patches and promotes the formation and expansion of glacial and supraglacial lakes. A 2026 study of the Nepal Himalaya documented a jump from 1,926 to 2,631 glacial lakes between 2005 and 2024, directly correlated with regional warming and erratic precipitation. Another analysis found that ice loss rates across the Hindu Kush Himalaya have roughly doubled since 2000, elevating downstream risks for nearly 2 billion people who depend on these river systems.

This is not an abstract risk. In July 2025, a supraglacial lake on the Purepu Glacier in Tibet drained abruptly, triggering a high-energy outburst flood that caused severe loss of life, infrastructure damage and disrupted China-Nepal transport links. A satellite time series showed the lake had expanded rapidly through spring 2025 under above-average temperatures before failing.

Just a few months later, in 2025, scientists from ISRO traced a flash flood impacting the village of Dharali in Uttarakhand to the sudden collapse of an exposed ice patch (the hazard here was not cloudburst but “cryo-hydrological,” that is, related to deglaciational phenomena). The message remains the same: As glaciers recede and become thinner, new modes of failure come into being, bringing the margins between stability and disaster ever closer.

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The disaster on Wednesday occurred during the South Asian monsoon, a season that is already undergoing transformations due to climate change. Human-induced warming has increased the likelihood and intensity of extreme rainfall in Nepal, also increasing atmospheric circulation patterns that cause rainfall to occur in heavy showers. The effect is that increasingly heavy and unpredictable rainfall saturates the hills and is carried downstream as glaciers and ice formations melt at an ever faster rate.

Although scientists note that it is not always possible to attribute a given event to climate change, the connections here are apparent. Climate change is increasing glacier mass loss and lake size; it alters the englacial drainage system and can contribute to hydrofracturing of the ice dam. Concurrently, a warming atmosphere has an increased capacity to hold more moisture, leading to extreme precipitation that can trigger an outburst in this already fragile system. In this context, climate change can be seen as a threat multiplier, increasing the probability of a Bhote Koshi surge disaster.

While Nepal and its neighbours cannot curb every avalanche or ice collapse, there are measures to reduce exposure and improve early warning: Real-time monitoring of glaciers, supraglacial lakes and river levels, expanding community-based alert systems in high-risk valleys, and better incorporating cryo-hydrological risk in land-use planning and infrastructure design. Regional cooperation in sharing data on glacier dynamics and conducting drills for transboundary flood response and evacuation protocols for pilgrim routes is critical.

There is no such thing as benign warming. Anywhere, any degree of temperature increase contributes to increased melting, destabilisation of glaciers and extreme precipitation patterns. The recent flood in Bhote Koshi should serve as a reminder: The climate crisis is here, is happening now, and is deadly. For those working in Kathmandu, in New Delhi and in Beijing, the question is no longer one of when such a disaster will strike again, but how fast they can mobilise to make sure that there are not as many fatalities due to future disasters.

The writer is Professor of Public Policy at FLAME University. He has been contributing to various IPCC reports and is presently a Lead Author in IPCC’s special report on Climate Change and Cities