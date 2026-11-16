Russia may be seeking to bring about the biggest transformation of the European security order since the end of the Cold War, with Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin slated to meet in Shenzhen this week. In the past, Europeans have often secured multiple seats at high-profile international negotiations, typically representing both the E3 (France, Germany and the UK) and the European Union. During the negotiations on the Iran nuclear deal, for instance, the foreign ministers of all three E3 countries participated alongside the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. Similarly, negotiations on the Minsk Agreements concerning the Ukraine crisis were conducted under the Normandy Format, involving the leaders of France and Germany, with the participation of representatives from the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).
Trump and Putin have broadened the agenda to include Europe’s post-war security architecture. Any meaningful discussion must involve France and the UK, both permanent members of the UN Security Council and nuclear powers; Germany, Europe’s largest economy and a key driver of integration, particularly as it expands its defence capabilities; and Poland, whose role has grown as a frontline state in the Ukraine war. The EU also needs a seat at the table to represent the collective interests of its 27 members.
Trump and Putin have put the Europeans in a reactive position. Until recently, most EU countries were reluctant to engage with Russia, either bilaterally or at international forums. When the Finnish and Norwegian leaders reached out to Putin, their initiatives were criticised by several EU countries. Now, when asked to nominate a single European representative for talks with Russia, major European nations, along with the EU itself, want a place in the delegation. The dilemma: How to remain relevant in negotiations that could shape its own security future. Despite reservations among some member states, the EU and its members have, by and large, maintained a united position on Ukraine. With the Trump administration scaling back US financial support, European countries have increasingly shouldered the burden of sustaining Ukraine’s war effort.
The resumption of direct talks in Abu Dhabi was viewed by Europeans with considerable scepticism, alarm and frustration. Although representatives of the EU, NATO, France, Germany, the UK and Italy travelled to the UAE, they were largely relegated to the sidelines. They were also alarmed by references to a “new European security architecture”. From their perspective, Europe already has a security architecture centred on NATO, which has been fundamentally undermined by Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
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However, Europeans may now be falling into what EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has described as the “Russian trap”. Rather than focusing on an immediate ceasefire, negotiations could evolve into a much broader exercise in finding common ground with Moscow on a range of issues. For Europe, the sequencing of these discussions is critical: An immediate ceasefire must come first, followed by negotiations on a final settlement and, eventually, the future security architecture. The challenge, however, is that if Europeans join the negotiations, they may find it difficult to confine the agenda to a ceasefire. As per Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the US has even floated the idea of Ukraine withdrawing its remaining forces from the eastern Donbas region in exchange for NATO membership. These developments put Europe in a difficult position: Resisting compromises could expose it to accusations of obstructing peace, while accepting an agreement could mean accommodating Moscow’s demands.
European leaders cannot afford to focus exclusively on securing a ceasefire in Ukraine. They must also develop a clear strategy for what a future European security order should look like, particularly as the prospect of achieving Russia’s “strategic defeat” appears increasingly unrealistic. Even if the EU believes that Russia cannot be a partner in a future European security arrangement, it may still have to work out a mechanism with Moscow to prevent Europe from facing another war.
The writer is professor and Jean Monnet Chair at the Centre for European Studies, JNU