Russia may be seeking to bring about the biggest transformation of the European security order since the end of the Cold War, with Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin slated to meet in Shenzhen this week. In the past, Europeans have often secured multiple seats at high-profile international negotiations, typically representing both the E3 (France, Germany and the UK) and the European Union. During the negotiations on the Iran nuclear deal, for instance, the foreign ministers of all three E3 countries participated alongside the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. Similarly, negotiations on the Minsk Agreements concerning the Ukraine crisis were conducted under the Normandy Format, involving the leaders of France and Germany, with the participation of representatives from the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

Trump and Putin have broadened the agenda to include Europe’s post-war security architecture. Any meaningful discussion must involve France and the UK, both permanent members of the UN Security Council and nuclear powers; Germany, Europe’s largest economy and a key driver of integration, particularly as it expands its defence capabilities; and Poland, whose role has grown as a frontline state in the Ukraine war. The EU also needs a seat at the table to represent the collective interests of its 27 members.