The recent Supreme Court ruling acknowledging the contribution of women “homemakers” is definitely a significant step in recognising the invisible and unpaid work of women in the country. Valuation of women’s contribution to unpaid housework and care work is riddled with issues, as it is always entangled with familial relations. The compensation of Rs 30,000, as the ruling mentions, is a notional figure and thus can be seen as an acknowledgement of the priceless value of the labour of women that is otherwise largely underestimated. This large-scale underestimation of women’s contribution to housework is evident in the cash transfer schemes that various political parties and state governments have offered or are offering to women in multiple states, which mostly range between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,500 per month. The poor honoraria paid to community workers, be they Anganwadi workers, ASHAs or others, is another example. It is critical to flag this ongoing undervaluation of women’s work while they are actively contributing to nation-building, whether as homemakers or as care workers.

While the judgment has surely opened up the way for a discussion on women’s unpaid and undervalued work and their contribution to the economy, it raises multiple concerns. The first is the anxiety that many scholars of women’s studies have raised, ever since the campaign on Wages for Housework in the 1970s, of a possible reiteration of gendered roles. The discussions around cash transfer schemes recognising women’s housework in various states also highlighted the possible adverse effect of such schemes on women’s economic status, given the poor participation of women in employment. At a time when women’s share in higher education has surpassed male shares, equipping women to break gendered norms, the terminology of “homemakers” may end up in deceleration or reversal of such positive changes.