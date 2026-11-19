Given their shared scepticism of rule-based cooperation and preference for transactional bargaining and power politics, it is impossible not to question whether the meeting between Donald Trump, Xi Jinping, and Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen foreshadows the further decline of multilateralism. All three epitomise a brand of personalised leadership and diplomacy. And all of them have sought to make a significant break with the past foreign policy of their countries.

Since coming to office in 2012, President Xi’s actions have signalled the emergence of a China that pursues a more expansionist foreign policy and seeks to play a larger role in global governance. This has led China to set up institutions of its own rather than participate exclusively in multilateral institutions set up by the US in the aftermath of World War II. It has come to dominate BRICS, set up the AIIB, and supported the formation of the RCEP. Further, it has used its economic resources to develop the Belt and Road Initiative. At the same time, China has been a major beneficiary of Western-led trade liberalisation, so much so that its success likely played a central role in changing the consensus on trade openness in the US.

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President Putin has always opposed a US-led international system and has been a major proponent of a multipolar world order. Under his leadership, Russia has used military and diplomatic force to challenge existing norms. Beginning with its 2014 annexation of Crimea, the most egregious and recent evidence of Russia’s repudiation of the US-led order is its 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Russia has argued for negotiated spheres of influence for major powers. To strengthen its position, it has deepened strategic, economic, and security ties with China and Iran.

Finally, President Trump, responsible for defending the US-led post-war order, has been one of its major critics. He has been particularly critical of institutions of global economic governance such as the World Trade Organisation and even of the US’s main alliance, NATO. He has demonstrated deep scepticism towards multilateralism, preferring instead to make bilateral deals. He has advocated for an “America First” strategy in both security and economic issues. His tariff wars have upended the global norm on international trade, shifting away from multilateral rule-based institutions towards unilateral action and use of bilateral leverage. He has conducted foreign policy through direct engagement with other national leaders, bypassing established diplomatic processes and institutional mechanisms.

What does this mean for multilateralism? Appearances may not reflect reality. It is very likely that we might be reading too much into this meeting. However, it is worth analysing the potential lessons for multilateralism that the trilateral provides.

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First, we may be seeing a move away from institutionalised cooperation, common norms, collective deliberation and an effort at inclusiveness and towards direct negotiations among powerful leaders. This is not entirely new; even at the height of multilateralism, it was common practice for a small group of states to establish norms, expecting others to follow these. However, with the rise of multiple emerging powers, established powers sought to appear more inclusive and invite multiple players to the high table. Ending the Ukraine war, for example, is a consequential issue; discussing it without the presence of other European powers and Ukraine itself risks normalising the idea that international problems can be addressed through negotiations among a handful of major powers.

Second, while these leaders represent very different ideas about a future world order, the optics of the three negotiating critical issues strengthen the perception of multipolarity; at the same time, the exclusive presence of three leaders leads us to question the possibility of multilateral cooperation. It suggests the creation of a new hierarchy to replace an older one.

Finally, not only does such a trilateral suggest the marginalisation of others who should have been at the table, but it also invalidates the role of international institutions in solving international problems and setting global norms. It may not signal the end of these institutions; only that they might now become a space for rubber-stamping decisions made elsewhere.

The meeting may be emblematic of a broader shift in international politics. This shift has been happening for at least a decade. While these leaders may represent a similar brand of politics, they have a different understanding of how power is exercised and constrained. It is possible that we may see several competing versions of multilateralism and the growing importance of great-power diplomacy. What remains to be seen is the space that emerging powers and the Global South might occupy in any one of those alternative orders.

The writer is professor, Political Science and International Affairs, University of Mary Washington