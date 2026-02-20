Bangladesh’s recent election delivered a decisive shift in power, with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) winning more than two-thirds of the 300 directly elected seats in Parliament. This outcome could not only reshape domestic politics but also hopefully set the stage for a recalibration of relations with New Delhi.

While New Delhi enjoyed a close relationship with the Awami League, ties with Dhaka have significantly soured since Sheikh Hasina’s ouster. As the new leadership consolidates its authority, Dhaka-Delhi relations will need to enter a phase defined less by continuity and more by negotiation, balance, clearer articulation, and respect for national interests.

India-Bangladesh relations have already shown signs of thawing under the BNP leadership. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Tarique Rahman, expressed hope for stronger relations, and invited him and his family to visit India. Rahman signalled a desire for mutual respect, a “reset”, and a willingness to address contentious issues such as Teesta water-sharing and counterterrorism cooperation. BNP general secretary Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir added that Hasina’s presence in India will not “deter” Bangladesh from pursuing its broader ties with India — a pragmatic and positive stance. Despite lingering mistrust, both countries are now at a critical juncture. Each, grappling with its own challenges, must move toward new solutions. Obsessing over the past or attempting to repurpose old approaches will not suffice.

Several longstanding problems, however, remain. Water-sharing disputes persist across 54 rivers, and border tensions continue to inflame emotions. A lack of cordiality, particularly when used to score cheap domestic political points, only deepens mistrust. Accusations of minority persecution further complicate relations. Such finger-pointing will certainly not improve ties.

But with the old global order in flux, both sides have no choice but to pursue recalibration. Emotion-driven geopolitics of the past will serve neither country in an era defined by the unapologetic pursuit of national interests. As neighbours, India and Bangladesh must recognise that it is in their mutual interest to maintain good relations while independently building ties with other nations. Given their geography — including a shared 4,000 km border — trade should thrive under the right policies. Low-cost land routes and integrated supply chains could benefit both, potentially serving as a stabilising factor in relations and acting as the main bridge for building trust.

Modi captured this pragmatism, stating, “The strong convergence between our respective developmental priorities shall serve as a guiding principle for our future cooperation.” Whether this can be translated into action remains to be seen in an era defined by media sensationalism that often thrives on creating controversy.

The BNP leadership, for its part, must recognise that allegations of cross-border insurgency and the 2004 Chattogram arms haul during its previous tenure (2001-2006) will remain a concern for New Delhi. Addressing these issues carefully and appropriately will be crucial, as Rahman’s “Bangladesh first” approach will require signalling to New Delhi that Dhaka is willing to respect India’s national interests, provided that its own interests are not jeopardised. Ultimately, Dhaka will also need New Delhi’s cooperation to ensure regional stability and security — and vice versa.

While relations between the two countries need to be more transactional going forward, one cannot completely erase history from the equation. This applies to how Pakistan fits into all this. Following Hasina’s ouster, Bangladesh has sought to rebuild ties with Pakistan — a realistic move, especially since Hasina had previously used the Pakistan issue, largely rhetorically, to cling to power. Yet historical factors remain, meaning that if India plays its cards right, it need not fear Bangladesh growing too close to Pakistan. There is simply too much historical baggage for that to happen.

That said, neither Dhaka nor New Delhi should expect too much too quickly. Both sides face the challenge of navigating big-power rivalries in a rapidly shifting world, albeit in different ways. However, if they at least avoid worsening relations through unnecessary provocations and hostile rhetoric, there is every reason for ties to gradually improve and mistrust to subside. For now, serving national interests should be the priority. That would mark a significant step forward — not only in improving bilateral relations but also in demonstrating the kind of geopolitical maturity from which both sides could benefit in the long run.

The writer is an analyst from Bangladesh, currently based in Canada