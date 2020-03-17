My dear Bernie

US Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. (Reuters) US Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. (Reuters)

I hope you don’t mind me calling you Bernie. The reason I do so is that we are almost the same age and, surprisingly, your vision of the world has an uncanny resemblance to my own. So, I felt the need to write to you.

Before I get down to the meat of the letter, I would like to tell you a little story.

It was early 2015 and I was being wheel-chaired to the immigration counter at JFK Airport. The reason for the wheelchair was because I was seriously ill and my son wanted me to be checked by doctors in New York. So, as I reached the immigration counter, the officer, a burly white man, looked at me suspiciously and asked: “What brings you to the USA Mr Murza?” I didn’t correct his pronunciation of my name, because I knew he had the power to reject my visa and turn me back, but I solemnly answered: “Three things: The first is to meet my son and his wife and my wonderful grand-daughter and the second is to meet some doctors that my son has arranged for me to see.” The officer thoughtfully nodded and said: “Those seem to be two good reasons… what is the third one?” I smiled and said: “To tell you to vote for Bernie Sanders”. The officer was surprised, paused, then laughed out loud: “Okay, three good reasons… my greetings to your family… and good luck with those doctors.”

It’s a good story, isn’t it Bernie? But I write to you for another reason.

It has to do with the here and now. It is about the recent televised election debates between candidates. I had been following these debates carefully and let me tell you that most of the candidates followed the same predictable and jaded course. Except for three. The first was you, of course. You remained steadfast with your position on various issues: On universal healthcare, on college education for all, homes for the homeless, minimum wages for working people and the removal of big money from politics. In fact, most of the other candidates, realising that these positions had generated an unbelievable and positive response from ordinary citizens, were forced to accept some of them too. It was quite funny seeing covert conservatives, backed by lobbyists and big bucks, overtly playing the liberal card and expressing their concern for the toiling masses.

The other end of the spectrum of your onslaught was also a shocker for me: You took on an establishment that for generations had never been questioned. You started with the holy cows of capitalism and attacked the power-brokers on Wall Street and the billionaires who prospered as most Americans suffered after the 2008 economic meltdown. Then you took on the fossil fuel, arms, pharmaceutical and big corporation lobbies that dictated American internal and foreign affairs policy. Your principled stand on climate change, your defence of some of the policies of the Cuban revolution, your opposition to the Iraq war, your attack against Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, your criticism of Benjamin Netanyahu and his divisive policies were eye-openers to me. Was this really being debated in America? It was, and the people of America were listening. Even applauding.

The second candidate who was different and also a revelation to me, was a feisty and compassionate soldier called Tulsi Gabbard. I was amazed by her opposition to war and the concept of regime change that the US insists on doing to remove the leaders it does not like. The third candidate who was different was Elizabeth Warren. She seems to have her heart in the right place. And, in our scoundrel times, that is enough to make me appreciate her.

Now I come to the heart of the matter. Let me tell you what I think you have achieved and how I think you have created history.

Ever since the end of the First World War, the words “communist” and “socialist” took on an ominous meaning in the US and by the end of the Second World War they were seen as a threat. An entire propaganda machine, backed by high finance, bankers, power-brokers and a pliant media juggernaut swung into action to deal with these venomous ideas. Communist and socialist became interchangeable words.

You, Bernie Sanders, in the land of “free enterprise and the pursuit of happiness” have made the word “communist” acceptable again. As far as the word “socialist” goes, it has become not just acceptable but respectable too. Now that is creating history.

Now a word of caution.

I believe the power-brokers who create policy within the Democratic Party and the big financiers who back them are very unhappy with where you have reached in this final and crucial phase of the nomination process. That is why most of the remaining candidates withdrew from the race and backed Joe Biden. It is amazing. I have nothing against Biden but it is so apparent that the man has memory lapses, is often incoherent, has taken political positions in the past that were inherently and embarrassingly anti-people and he is now being presented by the Democratic establishment as the man to beat Trump.

It just goes to show how much of a threat this establishment thinks you are.

Mirza is a filmmaker and writer

