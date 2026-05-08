There is no better strategist than Amit Shah in the present political milieu. His determined efforts at mobilising the party’s grassroot workers played a critical role in this election. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Bengal was once the hotbed of nationalism. Its nationalist credentials were established repeatedly during the independence movement. One year that significantly stood out was 1911, which witnessed four major events that highlighted the nationalist fervour of its people. At the Calcutta football ground that year, the barefooted players of the Mohun Bagan football club defeated the East Yorkshire Regiment club to lift the IFA shield. Rabindranath Tagore penned his famous song for Mother India, Jana Gana Mana. On a cold winter day in Delhi in December, the visiting British monarch George V hosted a massive durbar, where he announced the revocation of the Partition of Bengal — a big victory for the nationalists. Finally, and most importantly, in that same speech, George V also announced the decision to shift the capital of His Majesty’s Government (HMG) from Calcutta to Delhi.

Calcutta’s European elite was not happy. “HMG” screamed The Statesman Daily, indicating not His Majesty’s Government but “Hardinge Must Go”. Lord Hardinge was the Viceroy who executed both the annulment of the partition of Bengal and the shifting of the capital. He tried to justify the demotion of Calcutta as punishment for the nationalists who had opposed British rule. But not all were convinced. An interesting debate took place in the House of Lords in London. Lord Curzon, who served as the British Viceroy earlier and was instrumental in the disastrous decision to partition Bengal in 1905, denounced his successor’s decision. “They desire to escape the somewhat heated atmosphere of Bengal”, he said.