As one watches the dominoes fall, one thing is clear — that in the new era of the PLA, there is no safety, no immunity, and no end to the churn. (Bloomberg Photo/File)

The churn in the Chinese military is not over — this was the message that reverberated through the halls of the Bayi Building in Beijing on January 20, during the plenary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection. Missing in action at the meeting was the second-in-command of China’s highest defence and security decision-making body, Central Military Commission vice chairman Zhang Youxia. Four days later came the unprecedented announcement by the Chinese Ministry of National Defence, that Zhang, along with CMC member Liu Zhenli, have been placed under investigation for “serious violations of discipline and law”.

In the past few years, under the garb of corruption, it seems a factional war has played out within the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). It likely pitted the “Shaanxi Gang” — led by Zhang Youxia and erstwhile discipline czar (now CMC vice-chairman) Zhang Shengmin — against the “Fujian Gang” of naval and Taiwan Strait war-planners. For a time it appeared the Shaanxi clique had won. They wielded the hammer of Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption drive, potentially systematically targeting rival sources of power. But the latest signals from Beijing suggest a twist that few saw coming — the rule of the Zhangs is itself in jeopardy.