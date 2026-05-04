Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has played a pivotal role in this consolidation. He has demonstrated a keen understanding of Assam’s geographical constraints and its historical and cultural aspirations.

With the BJP’s landslide hat-trick in Assam in the recently concluded assembly elections, the state has consolidated its position as an enduring fortress of Hindutva. The BJP-led alliance, which won 98 seats in the 126-member Assembly, has relied on long-term, deeply embedded strategies spanning civilisational, infrastructural and aspirational narratives. Central to this is the party’s “rainbow alliance”, which continues to co-opt diverse ethnic communities through targeted, community-specific initiatives.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has played a pivotal role in this consolidation. He has demonstrated a keen understanding of Assam’s geographical constraints and its historical and cultural aspirations, linking these effectively to the ideological core of Hindutva and a market-driven political economy. He has also managed a complex political terrain marked by discontent among Assamese nationalists over the unresolved National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. The decade-long grassroots expansion of the Sangh Parivar across socio-cultural and developmental spheres has further strengthened the BJP’s position. At the same time, a fragmented Opposition, last-minute defections of Congress leaders, and an overreliance on civil society to broker alliances weakened any credible challenge.