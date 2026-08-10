In Ravidas’s writings, Begumpura is far more than an ideal administrative order; it is a radical vision of social, moral, and spiritual emancipation. (File Photo)

The article ‘From Ravidas and Begumpura, a philosophy of governance’ (IE, July 30) by Abhinav Prakash interprets Sant Ravidas’s vision of Begumpura in relation to contemporary models of governance and public policy. While it recognises the enduring relevance of Ravidas’s philosophy, its analysis is largely shaped by a contemporary political framework. It does not fully engage with the historical, philosophical, and socio-religious depth of Ravidas’s thought.

A central limitation is its treatment of Begumpura primarily as a model of good governance. In Ravidas’s writings, Begumpura is far more than an ideal administrative order; it is a radical vision of social, moral, and spiritual emancipation. It imagines a society liberated from caste hierarchy, social exclusion, economic exploitation, and institutionalised injustice. By emphasising welfare schemes and administrative reforms, the article narrows the transformative scope of Ravidas’s vision and gives insufficient attention to his critique of caste-based social structures.