Opinion Begumpura is a radical vision, not a New India governance model
Begumpura emerged as a prophetic and counter-cultural vision that challenged this oppressive social order in the 15th century. Reading it primarily through the framework of present-day public policy risks obscuring its original historical context and revolutionary intent.
The article ‘From Ravidas and Begumpura, a philosophy of governance’ (IE, July 30) by Abhinav Prakash interprets Sant Ravidas’s vision of Begumpura in relation to contemporary models of governance and public policy. While it recognises the enduring relevance of Ravidas’s philosophy, its analysis is largely shaped by a contemporary political framework. It does not fully engage with the historical, philosophical, and socio-religious depth of Ravidas’s thought.
A central limitation is its treatment of Begumpura primarily as a model of good governance. In Ravidas’s writings, Begumpura is far more than an ideal administrative order; it is a radical vision of social, moral, and spiritual emancipation. It imagines a society liberated from caste hierarchy, social exclusion, economic exploitation, and institutionalised injustice. By emphasising welfare schemes and administrative reforms, the article narrows the transformative scope of Ravidas’s vision and gives insufficient attention to his critique of caste-based social structures.
It also overlooks the profound significance of Ravidas’s declaration, “Kahi Ravidas Khalas Chamara”. This statement is not merely autobiographical but a bold affirmation of dignity, self-respect, and liberation from caste-based oppression. It represents an early and powerful articulation of resistance against the social stigma attached to caste identity and therefore deserves deeper theological and sociological analysis.
Although contemporary welfare initiatives may contribute to poverty alleviation and public welfare, they are not equivalent to Ravidas’s vision of justice. Begumpura envisages the transformation of the social order itself by dismantling the structures of discrimination and exclusion. The article also underestimates Ravidas’s concept of freedom. His verse, “Maharam mahal na ko atkavai”, envisions a society in which no individual is excluded because of caste, class, religion, privilege, or political power. Similarly, “Dom na Som ek so aahi” expresses the ideal of radical equality by rejecting hierarchical distinctions based on caste or varna.
Begumpura emerged as a prophetic and counter-cultural vision that challenged the oppressive social order in 15th-century. Reading it primarily through the framework of present-day public policy risks obscuring its original historical context and revolutionary intent. Sant Ravidas’s Begumpura represents a profound vision of a city without sorrow — a society founded upon equality, freedom, justice, dignity, fraternity, and the abolition of caste-based discrimination and exclusion. It should be understood not as an endorsement of any political ideology or programme but as Sant Ravidas’s enduring and prophetic vision of a just, inclusive, caste-free, and compassionate society.
The writer, a scholar from SHUATS, Prayagraj, is part of the Bahujan Sanskritik Andolan