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Before ‘I do’: What private eyes reveal about marriage

We tend to believe that the future of marriage will be more civilised than the past, having ironed out so many imperfections along the way. Much as we try to gather truths and reason our way through life, it’s anybody’s guess how things work out.

What private eyes reveal about marriage, Indian marriage, arranging a marriage, arrange marriage, Lohagad Fort tragedy, online matrimony, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairsFresh data reveals a profound sociological shift in that signs of dissipation are no longer presumed to be the sole preserve of men; women are being thoroughly scrutinised as well.
Written by: Leher Kala
4 min readAug 9, 2026 07:16 AM IST First published on: Aug 9, 2026 at 07:05 AM IST

Not all that long ago, arranging a marriage involved merely matching janampatris and horoscopes, gotras and castes. Families depended on relatives and chitchat from their communities to veto a prospective spouse. Some amount of pre-marital due diligence is not new, but private investigators across India have reported a huge jump in enquiries for background checks post the Lohagad Fort tragedy. It turns out people are spooked by the story of 20-something Siya Goyal who allegedly pushed her fiancé Ketan Agarwal into a gorge. Today, the first question raised by either side is: has the bride or groom been verified?

Fresh data reveals a profound sociological shift in that signs of dissipation are no longer presumed to be the sole preserve of men; women are being thoroughly scrutinised as well. Post Siya, a respectable family name is no longer a guarantee of having raised an innocent damsel of stellar character.

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