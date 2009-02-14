Bankers beat actors on news TV

Till I saw CNBCS telecast of the US House Financial Services Committee Hearing  for those who missed it,the video is up on the web,on many sites  the two most riveting bits of news TV this week was on Times Now and NDTV.

Missing Gujarat minister Mayaben had a telephonic conversation with a Times Now reporter. Times Now puts even more energy into these relentless pursuits of variably important truths than other English language channels. But whats the point of a TV reporters inquisitorial energy if the target sticks to two words in English language?

To the Times Now reporters question on her whereabouts,the minister said thank you,thank you. To questions on her intentions and the possibility of her reappearing,she said thank you,thank you. To two more questions,she said…you guessed it. It was brilliant. Most likely,Mayaben has invented a new dialect in political obfuscation. Pity,Times Now didnt see the funny side of it. Is that what happens if you obsess over Pakistan almost every day on prime time and talk to more or less the same panelists (Indian or Pakistani) on more or less the same issue?

Every week I ask myself tough questions in preparation for writing this column. This question,for example: Would one rather watch an ex-MEA personage and an ex-Pakistani general talk across each other on Times Now or watch Preity Zinta,pretty lantern in hand,pirouetting for the environment on NDTV?

NDTVs Greenathon was,of course,for a good cause. Money was raised. You tend to have some faith in institutions like Teri and its projects,which were the beneficiaries. But,and this is the beauty of human endeavours,of which news TV is such an interesting segment,theres no guarantee that a good cause cant raise a good laugh.

Actors sounding deadly earnest are always worth a chuckle because when they are really deadly earnest  like Sean Penn,for example,was over his opposition to Bush foreign policy  they dont look deadly earnest. NDTV,like almost every other broadcaster,subscribes to the powerful conventional wisdom that everything worth saying  from fighting terrorism to bringing up children to saving the environment  can be said by putting a camera in front of actors and anchors.

Sometimes they dance (the actors,not the anchors),sometimes they run (again the actors,not the anchors),and sometimes theres that hint of we are all sitting around and having a great time for a great cause and isnt this a great club (this was the anchors,not the actors).

One NDTV Greenathon anchor observed its all been hard work and wasnt he due for some leave. Cue for a clubby chat. When,out of a sense of duty to this column,I came back to Greenathon,Ms Zinta and several others (but not the anchors) were dancing.

Bankers squirming  let me repeat,if you didnt catch the telecast of the US House hearings,watch it on the web. Eight of Americas,and therefore the worlds,best known bankers faced US lawmakers,live on US national TV.

Those of you who own a private jet please raise your hand,one lawmaker told the bankers. You know the problem,another lawmaker said,people really hate you. Among other questions: Why do you need a bonus,when are you going to pay back the bailout money.

Some bankers,like Bank of Americas Ken Lewis,looked really upset,a silly thing to do. JPMorgan Chases Jamie Dimon gave a textbook demonstration of handling hostile interlocutors on live television.

That we dont get to see stuff like this is of course not the fault of Indian news TV. Indias political system,apparently far more sceptical of capitalism,doesnt like to interrogate the wealthy.

Imagine,say,Arun Jaitley and Abhishek Singhvi not answering the same old questions from TV anchors but interrogating,as part of a House panel,real estate barons asking for a bailout. And the hearing is live on TV. Which news show would beat that?

saubhik.chakrabarti@expressindia.com

