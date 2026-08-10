Sheikh Hasina’s address last week was both an important political statement and a serious attempt to gauge the level and spread of support for her. The event was hosted virtually by the Foreign Correspondents’ Club, South Asia, in New Delhi. Hasina announced that she would return to Bangladesh and is prepared to face any consequences, or even risk to her life. Recalling the legacy of her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the freedom struggle and the Liberation War of 1971, she spoke of her exile in 1981, 1983, 1985 and arrest, and even assassination attempts in 2004. However, Hasina recalled the then Army-backed caretaker government’s attempt to stop her entry and mass welcome to Dhaka in 2007, which has a significant reference to her return to Bangladesh in the coming December. The bigger question arises: Does Hasina’s proposed return reopen political competition in Bangladesh? Or does it deepen divides in an already polarised system? The answer shapes the future of the Awami League (AL), Bangladesh’s domestic politics, and its relations with India.

Hasina put forward three main demands: To lift the ban on the AL, release political detainees and restore media and judicial independence. She has cited Mohammad Yunus’s statement in which he called the July movement “meticulously designed”, and also offered this as evidence of political conspiracies behind the 2024 movement. She has also alleged that judicial investigations were being blocked and questioned the legitimacy of the current political arrangement. All of this carries two insinuations: First, to re-establish the deep symbolic significance of the “spirit of 1971” and the legacy of the AL and second, to prepare the political ground for her return. Notably, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is now also staking its claim as a custodian of the legacy of 1971. According to it, the armed struggle was led by General Ziaur Rahman, and he announced Bangladesh’s liberation. Yet, after Mujib’s assassination, Rahman also tried to establish Islamic politics constitutionally, along the same lines as Pakistan.