When asked if his party would take up the offer for a unity government with the Jamaat-e-Islami, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) supremo Tarique Rahman replied, “How can I form a government with my political opponents, and then who would be in the opposition?” This diverging vision on the question of political unity tells us more about the respective parties than anything else. “I hope to have them as a good opposition,” Rahman continued, referring to the Jamaat. The Jamaat’s offer of unity betrayed its fundamental discomfort with what it sees as the inconvenience of electoral politics. On the other hand, Rahman and the BNP take the democratic form seriously. Even in the case of the Awami League, Rahman has reiterated that the decision to reject the League must be left to the ballot.

Elections are around the corner in Bangladesh. Looking at the election manifestos of the two main competitors, one would be hard-pressed to find significant differences. As with election manifestos everywhere nowadays, both promise development and the resolution of the main problems of everyone, from brick-kiln workers to bankers. Even on the touchy issue of relations with India, both parties make unremarkable promises. The unserious nature of the manifesto discourse is exemplified by the Jamaat’s promise of adequate representation to minorities and women — in reality, the party has fielded one Hindu candidate and no women at all. But, as everyone in Bangladesh apparently knows by now, the parties are not only contesting on their merits; rather, the fight is as much about what kind of trouble the other poses.